Sony's Xperia 1 VI Photos Might Be Impossible to Fake

For the recent years, Sony has been pushing its Xperia smartphones as professional camera phones , and which they constantly try to debut something breakthrough with its devices. For example, the Xperia 1 Mark V (review) was first equipped with a first of its kind dual-layer stacked CMOS image sensor, and now it is rumored that the Xperia 1 VI may add the first mobile in-camera digital signature.

Sony and Associated Press recently announced that they finished testing of a new in-camera digital signature to combat fake images and information. Accordingly, the feature uses a proprietary “Photo Mechanic” system developed by Camera Bits, which retains the signature on photos even when metadata is edited with a post-processing software.

While the in-camera digital will be available first on a few full-fledge cameras of Sony, a new report over on Weibo (via SumahoDigest) suggests the same feature will be added to Xperia phones next year. The leaker didn't specify any of the phone models, but it might mean of the upcoming Xperia Pro II or the 3rd gen, which is the successor to the Xperia Pro-I (review).

Sony's Xperia 5 V features a dual camera helmed by a 48 MP main sensor. / © nextpit

Furthermore, it is possible that Sony may adopt the same feature on the unannounced Xperia 1 VI and compact Xperia 5 VI. Both are slated to break cover in the middle of 2024 and equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chip could likely enable the in-camera digital system on mobile, or even enhance it further, thanks to the more advanced imaging and AI capabilities it boasts.

The remaining details about the Xperia 1 VI or Xperia 5 VI are scarce at the moment, but it is safe to say the sophisticated camera setup and multimedia will again be the major selling points of these devices.

Affiliate offer Sony Xperia 5 V

What do you wish to see on the Sony Xperia 1 VI aside from a new processor and cameras? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.