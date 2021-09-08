Nextpit Deal Alert: Get the Sony XB650BT Wireless Headphones for super cheap!

Another day, and another super cool deal you can’t afford to miss! Today, we have for you a Nextpit exclusive deal that you won’t be able to avail anywhere else on the planet! We are, of course, talking about the massive 61% off on the Sony XB650BT wireless headphones which is - for a brief period - available for just $51.45 here on NextPit’s exclusive deals section!

As you might have guessed by now, the Sony XB650BT is part of the Japanese consumer electronics major’s ‘Extra Bass’ series of wireless headphones. In fact, its bass-heavy credentials are evident from its naming scheme which starts with XB. In case you were wondering, the Sony XB650BT has been designed from the ground up to deliver tight, punchy bass - and excellent sound quality while listening to tracks that have an emphasis on the lows.

At its current price tag, this product makes for an excellent choice in case you happen to be looking for affordable, high-quality on-ear headphones that can deliver dollops of bass, and excellent overall audio performance across the board.

Sony XB650BT: Key features

The Sony XB650BT has dollops of bass whenever you need it! / © Sony

The Sony XB650BT’s claim to fame is the massive 30mm neodymium drivers that let it deliver punch bass at high volumes without any inkling of distortion. It supports both NFC and Bluetooth 4.0 for hassle-free, easy pairing with all your devices.

Then there is the self-adjusting headband that promises hours of effortless use without any form of discomfort. The Sony XB650BT happens to boast of an on-ear design with circumaural cups which means that the earpieces rest on the ears - rather than cover them completely.

The product also boasts of a swiveling ear cup design that enables easy storage when you’re not using them. As far as the battery capacity is concerned, you can easily manage to get around 30 hours of usage on a single charge. This means you only need to charge these headphones once every week or so if you happen to be a frequent listener.

If you liked what you saw in today’s deals article, please tell us about it in the comments section below. Also, click here for more wearables-centric content on NextPit. Also, make sure you check out our dedicated article on top deals of the week- which is updated every Thursday without fail!