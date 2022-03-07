Sony WH-1000XM4 alternative - These premium headphones are $100 off

Whenever I talk about Sony headphones I can only think of two things. Great functionality and terrible naming schemes. The Sony WH-XB910N, which combine both, are discounted by 41% on Amazon and bring a wide range of modern premium features like dual ANC. But are they the right ones for you? Let us take a look at this deal.

TL;DR

The Sony WH-XB910N are discounted on Amazon by 41%.

From an original price of $249.99, you will only have to pay $148.

you will only have to pay $148. The device features ANC, a bass-heavy profile, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

The Amazon exclusive Blue color is also available.

The mouthful Sony WH-XB910N are the successors to the popular Sony WH-XB900N and offer a few optimizations to the platform. If you loved the previous ANC headphones from the company, or you are considering a cheaper alternative to the WH-1000XM4, then you can give the Sony WH-XB900N a go with either Android or iOS.

On Amazon, you can find the wireless Sony headphones at a 41% discount at two colors, Black and Blue. The second color is exclusive to Amazon. Normally the device can be found for around $249.99, and sometimes for $180-$200 but with this deal, we see that the Sony WH-XB900N have dropped to $148.00.

The Sony WH-XB900N detailed

Sony is following a classic and functional approach for their headphones / © Sony

The Sony WH-XB900N cater to the tried and tested iconic design that the company has been implementing for the past years. The outline subtly reminds me of the far more expensive WH-1000XM4 so the look is definitely premium. In this deal, you can find the Amazon exclusive Blue color that offers a nice alternative from the Black or Gray options that we can find the device elsewhere.

As for the sound, Sony claims to have tuned the drivers for a punchier bass profile, which will cater to the pop and electronic music fans out there. But for everyone else, you will have to use the accompanying app (Android | iOS) to tame the bass to the desirable levels.

The ANC technology uses both feedforward and feedback microphones to filter out the sounds from your environment. But if you want to join a conversation, you can simply long-press at the side of the earcups, and the volume will be lowered and ANC turned off. I find this very useful because you usually have to either fiddle with an app or completely toggle ANC with a lot of other headphones.

All of the controls are available at the earcup, and the Sony WH-XB900N also support Google Assistant and Alexa to control your devices hands-free. Additionally, you can quickly switch between two different paired devices, and the Sony WH-XB900N can automatically change sources when you receive a phone call.

Finally, the battery will cover you for up to 30 hours of playback, and Sony claims that with 10 minutes of charging you can get up to 4.5 hours of battery juice.

What did you think of this deal? Do you like Sony headphones? Let me know in the comments.