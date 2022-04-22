Sony's new top headphones: First images of the WH-1000XM5 leaked

Pictures of the Sony WH-1000XM5 have appeared on the web. If you are interested in over-ear Bluetooth headphones, you might not be able to read this article fast enough. Sony's headphones are among the top models on the wireless ANC headphone market. Accordingly, it is exciting that Sony finally dares to come up with a new design.

A German colleague from the tech industry, of all people, has come across the first pictures of the Sony WH-1000XM5 on the web. As a reminder, Sony combines industry-leading active noise canceling, high-quality sound, and the latest technologies like 3D audio or intelligent motion detection in its top models. The WH-1000XM series is thus one of the most important Bluetooth headphones on the market. Click here for our review of the Sony WH-1000XM4.

In the fifth generation, Sony finally seems to deviate from the familiar design of the predecessor models. As you can see from the pictures, this means a rounder design, which reminds me a bit of the Apple AirPods Max. Sony-typical color combinations of white, black and gold look classy, if not chunky.

Rumors about some technical improvements

Nils Ahrensmeier also leaks some technical data on TechnikNews, which at least sounds promising so far. A first highlight is the battery life, which the manufacturer will probably improve by 25 percent from 40 hours to 50 hours when ANC is enabled. Despite the longer runtime, the charging time is only supposed to be 30 minutes longer - an indication for better Quick-Charging via USB-C.

Furthermore, a new driver is supposed to be used, but it is not specified further so far. Sony's already good ANC could get even better with the use of two processors - Sony may even debut the successor to the current QN1 ANC chip - and thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 and six microphones, the headphones seem to become a good overall package.

When the headphones will hit the market and how expensive they will be is currently unknown. However, according to Techniknews, the quoted retail source assumes a release soon.

Are you looking forward to Sony's new top headphones? What new features do you expect and what do you think of the new design? Let us know in the comments!