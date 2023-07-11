Sony WH-1000XM4 Close to the Best Price Ever on Prime Day

The legendary Sony WH-1000XM4 is currently available on Amazon for just $248. This Prime Day deal is the best-listed price in 2023, and very close to the best historical price ever!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 was the top model in our best Bluetooth headphones list for a long time. In the meantime, the successor XM5 has taken first place here, but that does not change the fact that the XM4 is a real top model. With today's price of $248, you can't go wrong here.

Especially in terms of sound and ANC, the WH-1000XM4 is still a real gem in 2023. The wearing comfort of Sony's flagship headphones is also really good and could convince Ben in the test of the WH-1000XM4—as well as the successful operation including intuitive touch control and reliable wear detection.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 are particularly high-quality headphones / © nextpit

The codecs include LDAC and AAC, but you have to do without aptX HD - just like the successor WH-1000XM5, which has relatively few innovations compared to the XM4. Otherwise, the WH-1000XM4 still offers a good battery life of up to 30 hours as well as multi-pairing support with two devices at the same time.

For comparison: You usually pay around $350 for the Sony headphones on Amazon. Last Black Friday, the headphones were briefly available for $228. And as mentioned, since today the headphones are available for $248 exclusively for Amazon Prime customers.

You have a full choice of colors. In addition to the black model, which we also tested, the midnight blue and platinum silver models are also on sale at Amazon.

