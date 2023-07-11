Hot topics

Sony WH-1000XM4 Close to the Best Price Ever on Prime Day

Authored by: Stefan Möllenhoff

The legendary Sony WH-1000XM4 is currently available on Amazon for just $248. This Prime Day deal is the best-listed price in 2023, and very close to the best historical price ever!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 was the top model in our best Bluetooth headphones list for a long time. In the meantime, the successor XM5 has taken first place here, but that does not change the fact that the XM4 is a real top model. With today's price of $248, you can't go wrong here.

Especially in terms of sound and ANC, the WH-1000XM4 is still a real gem in 2023. The wearing comfort of Sony's flagship headphones is also really good and could convince Ben in the test of the WH-1000XM4—as well as the successful operation including intuitive touch control and reliable wear detection.

Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony's WH-1000XM4 are particularly high-quality headphones / © nextpit

The codecs include LDAC and AAC, but you have to do without aptX HD - just like the successor WH-1000XM5, which has relatively few innovations compared to the XM4. Otherwise, the WH-1000XM4 still offers a good battery life of up to 30 hours as well as multi-pairing support with two devices at the same time.

For comparison: You usually pay around $350 for the Sony headphones on Amazon. Last Black Friday, the headphones were briefly available for $228. And as mentioned, since today the headphones are available for $248 exclusively for Amazon Prime customers.

You have a full choice of colors. In addition to the black model, which we also tested, the midnight blue and platinum silver models are also on sale at Amazon.

Looking for more deals? Here's our big overview with the best offers from Amazon Prime Days!

Stefan Möllenhoff

Stefan Möllenhoff
I have been writing about technology since 2004 with a strong passion for smartphones, photography, and IoT, especially in the world of smart homes and AI ever since they debuted. I'm also an avid cook and bake pizza at least three times a week using my Ooni Koda 16. In order to compensate for all the consumed calories, I indulge in sporting activities on a daily basis while strapping on at least two fitness trackers. I am strongly convinced that you can DIY a lot of things if you put your mind to it - including a photovoltaic system and power station.

