Sony's LinkBuds S Earth Blue color are uniquely made from water bottles

Sony has launched an updated version of its LinkBuds S earbuds that were introduced in May. Rather than towing a slew of audio features, the LinkBuds S Earth Blue buds have a marble finish produced by incorporating more recycled materials into it. The pair of in-ear noise cancelling headphones are already available for pre-order for the same price as other variants.

TL;DR

Sony intros new LinkBuds S Earth Blue made from reclaimed water bottles.

The LinkBuds S Earth Blue buds have a distinctive marble finish.

Sony sells the Earh Blue variant of the buds for $198.

Sony says that the Eart Blue buds and its charging case are made from "reclaimed water bottles and factory-recovered plastic". This results in distinctive marble patterns on the exterior. The other color options of the LinkBuds S also tap recycled materials, but these utilize plastics from automobiles. Likewise, all colors use zero plastic in the packaging.

Besides the unique paint job, the Earth Blue Sony LinkBuds S in-ears do not come with any changes as regards the sound and connectivity. These IPX4-water resistant earbuds feature the same compact and lightweight form along with circular encasing and replaceable ear tips. Inside there are 5mm audio drivers and a set of noise-cancelling microphones.

Sony LinkBuds S Earth Blue buds (casing) are made from recycled water bottles / © Sony

Like the recent Nothing Ear (stick), Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds support Google Fast Pair, although the latter boasts LDAC codec on top of AAC and SBC. In addition, it gets a multipoint connection via Bluetooth 5.2. Unfortunately, battery life is unchanged with 20 hours of total playback using the case or 6 hours with the buds between charges.

Sony has opened pre-orders for the LinkBuds S Earth Blue which cost $198 in the US or €200 in Germany and other parts of Europe. It is expected that these new ANC headphones will be shipped at the end of October.

If you're planning to buy the Sony LinkBuds S, which color are you picking? We'd love to hear your thoughts.