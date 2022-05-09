Sonys new linkbuds and flagship over-ear headphones leaked

Sony could be launching two new headphones very soon. Firstly, the Sony LinkBuds may receive a more advanced TWS sibling bearing an "S" badge on its name. The earbugs are said to feature active noise cancellation and a refreshed design but also a higher price tag. Plus we got a glimpse at Sony's WH-1000XM5 actual packaging and price.

TL;DR

Sony might introduce the more expensive LinkBuds S earbuds next week.

The LinkBuds S may favor a traditional rounded earbud design.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones will launch first at a $400 price.

Sony LinkBuds S with a traditional earbud design

Allegedly, Sony is unveiling the WH-1000XM5 this week. The over-ear headphones will apparently be followed soon by the Sony LinkBuds S without the open-ring design we've seen on the vanilla LinkBuds launched earlier this year.

As for the pricing, the LinkBuds S could be positioned at $200 — a $20 increase from the LinkBuds' $180 price. However, it is not clear what the differentiator of the 'S' nomenclature is aside from its rounded design that was previously shown. The unannounced earbuds resemble more the WF-1000XM4 and less the donut-looking buds of the original LinkBuds in-ear headphones.

The Sony LinkBuds S could forego the open-ring earbud design of the original LinkBuds. / © Sony via SnoopyTech

Possibly, the price bump on the new earbuds means that an ANC feature and good battery life could be added, which are significant upgrades considering the ineffective performance of the regular LinkBuds in our review. In addition, the upcoming LinkBuds S boast beige and black color variants.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones could sport a new design

Also the Sony WH-1000XM5 have leaked again. This time we're seeing a purported actual packaging of the Apple Airpods Max competitor and WH-1000XM4 successor. The box suggests it will have 30 hours of battery life as opposed to the 40 hours that were mentioned last month. Unsurprisingly, it will be paired with 360-degree spatial audio and Sony's noise cancelling feature.

It is speculated that the XM5 will arrive with a $400 price, which is $50 more expensive than the retail price of last year's XM4. Sony is expected to announce the ANC headphones this May 12th. Separately, it will be followed by the LinkBuds S wireless earbuds on May 18th.

Do you think the enclosed earbud design is much better than the open-ring? Let us know.