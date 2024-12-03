Hot topics

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 Could Raise Next-Gen Android Flagships' Price

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
OnePlus 13 design possible leaked in Snapdragon Oryon chip video
© Qualcomm China
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC has delivered significant performance upgrades, it allegedly comes with a higher production cost than last year's flagship Snapdragon chipset. A new report suggests the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 (or 2nd Gen) could also see a price increase, potentially affecting the cost of devices powered by this chip.

Devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC are already more expensive than their predecessors. For instance, the OnePlus 13 is slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 12 (review), and the Xiaomi 15 is expected to command a higher price than the Xiaomi 14. Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is rumored to be more expensive than the Galaxy S24.

While several factors contribute to the rising costs of these flagship models, a major driver behind it is the increasing price of Snapdragon processors. Now, it appears Qualcomm is set to further raise the cost of its next-generation Snapdragon 8 platform.

How the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 makes future smartphones costlier

According to a report from South Korean outlet Kipost (via leaker Jukanlosreve), the Snapdragon 8 Elite successor will be more expensive due to several factors, including global inflation and significant chip upgrades. While exact figures haven't been disclosed, the report indicated the price increase will be a substantial one. As a result, Qualcomm is currently in discussions with OEMs about potential price negotiations.

If manufacturers cannot negotiate lower acquisition costs, it's likely they will pass these increases to consumers, raising the prices of devices powered by the 2nd Gen Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Infographic of Snapdragon 8 Elite features: performance, power savings, AI, gaming improvements, and camera specs.
The traditional bento-box infographic of the main features of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip which uses PC-grade Oryon cores on its processor. / © Qualcomm

Alternatively, some manufacturers may consider switching to alternatives such as MediaTek’s Dimensity chips or, in Samsung’s case, use more of its in-house Exynos processors in future Samsung Galaxy devices.

The 2nd Gen Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is rumored to deliver up to a 20% performance boost over the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. In addition, it will reportedly be built using a newer 3nm fabrication process, promising enhanced efficiency.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite "Lite" for budget flagships

In addition to the flagship Snapdragon SoC, a "lite" version, known as the Snapdragon 8s Elite, is beginning to surface in benchmark repositories and leaks. Notable leaker Digital Chat Station suggests this high-end chip will target budget flagship smartphones, placing it between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets in terms of performance.

Much like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the Snapdragon 8s Elite is expected to power upper mid-range and budget flagship devices. Some devices rumored to use this chip include Xiaomi’s Poco F7 series, Motorola’s Edge 60, and possibly the upcoming Nothing Phone 3.

Would you be willing to pay more for a device equipped with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC? Do you think the performance boost justifies the higher cost? Join the conversation in the comments section below!

Via: NotebookCheck Source: Kipost, Jukanlosreve on X

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing