While Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC has delivered significant performance upgrades , it allegedly comes with a higher production cost than last year's flagship Snapdragon chipset. A new report suggests the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 (or 2nd Gen) could also see a price increase, potentially affecting the cost of devices powered by this chip.

Devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC are already more expensive than their predecessors. For instance, the OnePlus 13 is slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 12 (review), and the Xiaomi 15 is expected to command a higher price than the Xiaomi 14. Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is rumored to be more expensive than the Galaxy S24.

While several factors contribute to the rising costs of these flagship models, a major driver behind it is the increasing price of Snapdragon processors. Now, it appears Qualcomm is set to further raise the cost of its next-generation Snapdragon 8 platform.

How the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 makes future smartphones costlier

According to a report from South Korean outlet Kipost (via leaker Jukanlosreve), the Snapdragon 8 Elite successor will be more expensive due to several factors, including global inflation and significant chip upgrades. While exact figures haven't been disclosed, the report indicated the price increase will be a substantial one. As a result, Qualcomm is currently in discussions with OEMs about potential price negotiations.

If manufacturers cannot negotiate lower acquisition costs, it's likely they will pass these increases to consumers, raising the prices of devices powered by the 2nd Gen Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Alternatively, some manufacturers may consider switching to alternatives such as MediaTek’s Dimensity chips or, in Samsung’s case, use more of its in-house Exynos processors in future Samsung Galaxy devices.

The 2nd Gen Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is rumored to deliver up to a 20% performance boost over the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. In addition, it will reportedly be built using a newer 3nm fabrication process, promising enhanced efficiency.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite "Lite" for budget flagships

In addition to the flagship Snapdragon SoC, a "lite" version, known as the Snapdragon 8s Elite, is beginning to surface in benchmark repositories and leaks. Notable leaker Digital Chat Station suggests this high-end chip will target budget flagship smartphones, placing it between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets in terms of performance.

Much like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the Snapdragon 8s Elite is expected to power upper mid-range and budget flagship devices. Some devices rumored to use this chip include Xiaomi’s Poco F7 series, Motorola’s Edge 60, and possibly the upcoming Nothing Phone 3.

Would you be willing to pay more for a device equipped with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC? Do you think the performance boost justifies the higher cost? Join the conversation in the comments section below!