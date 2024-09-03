Qualcomm has been refreshing its mid-range chipsets lately. Following the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 last month, the chipmaker has now unveiled the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, another mid-range SoC that should bring AI features and better graphics to more affordable mid-rangers.

Although generative AI has become standard in flagship smartphones this year, adoption in mid-range devices has been sluggish and scarce, primarily due to the lack of capable hardware to run these resource-intensive features. Now, Qualcomm is announcing new processors that should enable AI in a wider range of smartphones.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is the successor to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 found in major mid-range devices like the new Sony Xperia 10 VI and Motorola Moto G Stylus. Qualcomm skipped the second generation, likely to align the new chip with its recent offerings. The new platform is slated to be fitted in upcoming mid-range smartphones and even budget entries.

How fast is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 compared to Gen 1?

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC is very close to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, with both silicon based on a 4 nm node and featuring an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 710 GPU. The differences lie in the clock speed and the maximum display refresh rate support.

The chip’s processor is headlined by four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz, slightly lower than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2’s 1.9 GHz. According to Qualcomm, the CPU is 10 percent faster overall than the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

Sony Xperia 10 VI is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. / © Sony

While it has the same Adreno 710 GPU, Qualcomm touts that the overall graphics performance is 30 percent better than the previous generation. Similarly, the new neural processing unit, also known as the AI engine, is said to offer 20 percent improved processing. There are also features like variable rate shading, color upscaling, and refresh rate optimization in games.

Elsewhere, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC features the same 12-bit ISP with up to 200 MP sensor compatibility as the Gen 1. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Quick Charge 4+ are also supported.

Smartphones that may be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC

With this setup, we’re likely to see premium performance in even mid-range Android smartphones at more affordable prices. It’s unclear yet which models will be fitted with the new chip, but the supposed 2025 Sony Xperia 10 VII and Motorola Moto G Stylus might be among those that will run on the platform.

Which of the new AI features would you like to see added to mid-range smartphones? Let us know in the comments.