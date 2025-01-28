Smartwatch: The Surprising Comeback of a Legend

Remember Pebble? Back in the day, this groundbreaking smartwatch raised millions on Kickstarter. Instead of a touchscreen, it featured an e-paper display, prioritizing ultra-long battery life. Paired with a smartphone, it delivered notifications for calls and messages straight to your wrist—way back in 2012, nearly 13 years ago. Unfortunately, Pebble’s journey came to an abrupt end in late 2016 with its insolvency. The intellectual property was acquired by Fitbit, now a Google subsidiary, but the innovative Pebble tech never truly found its place there.

Pebble: Former CEO Plans an Exciting Comeback

Get ready for a Pebble comeback! Google has released the software for the original Pebble watches under a free open-source license, paving the way for a potential relaunch. Former Pebble CEO Eric Migicovsky has already expressed his ambition to develop new smartwatches inspired by the beloved Pebble design.

While specific details on the design or technical specs are still under wraps, Migicovsky shared with TechCrunch that the project is in its very early stages.

The surprising comeback of a legend: Google is developing new smartwatches inspired by the beloved Pebble design. / © Google

In a post on his personal blog, the Pebble founder emphasized that the new smartwatch will not be rushed. Migicovsky has set high standards for the device, prioritizing features that reflect Pebble's original philosophy.

Key elements include an always-on display that's sunlight-readable without a backlight, tactile and functional buttons, an intuitive user interface, and robust battery life. Additionally, features like sleep tracking, a pedometer, an integrated calendar, alarms, and weather updates are non-negotiable for the Canadian entrepreneur.

Are Other Manufacturers Ready to Join the Bandwagon?

A dedicated community is actively working on a new edition of the Pebble smartwatch, aiming to bring it to life without relying on external backers. Thanks to advancements in manufacturing, producing devices through contract manufacturers in China is now more accessible than it was a few years ago.

With Pebble’s software now open-source, there’s even potential for other manufacturers to develop smartwatches featuring e-paper displays. However, whether this will actually happen remains uncertain.

What about you? Would you consider a smartwatch without a touchscreen, relying instead on a battery-efficient e-paper display? Or do you think modern smartwatches should come with more advanced technology? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s discuss!