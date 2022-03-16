Small upgrades for the Folds: Is Samsung running out of ideas?

Samsung's foldable smartphones dominate the market. So far the rumor mill is still quiet about the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, rumors have been increasing lately. According to these, the new Galaxy Folds do not bring any major innovations.

Rumors about the foldable Samsung smartphones have surfaced.

New camera setting for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Better protection for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

After the launch of the Galaxy S22 and the problems with throttling apps, Samsung fans are certainly looking for some good news. Thankfully they are about to get some new hardware. The presentation of the new Galaxy A series is already scheduled for March 17. However, the update of the foldables, which is also scheduled for this year, should be much more exciting. First leaks now give us a glimpse of what we might have to deal with in the second half of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to come with minor changes

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will not have a camera underneath the display, as we know from the Z Fold 3. Samsung still wants to rely on a punch hole notch for the inner display of the Flip smartphone instead. The sobering success of the 4-megapixel selfie camera in the sibling model was probably the decisive reason for this decision. Such a design decision is also much more cost-effective than hiding the camera under the display.

Rumors so far do not provide much information about the new smartphone. There are only supposed to be slight improvements in the panels and the battery. The leakers only expect a significant upgrade for the main camera, but they are not precise. It is also possible that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be offered relatively cheap.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be more robust

A past render leak already showed that the new Galaxy Fold could get a dock for the S Pen. With this, Samsung wants to follow the trend that the company resumed with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Note series is dead, so the South Koreans want to accommodate the S Pen elsewhere.

There are also rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with another improved "ultrathin glass". The improvement provides better protection against scratches and minimizes the drop damage. This should make the Fold 4 much more suitable for everyday use than its predecessor.

All in all, the rumors are quite sobering. It seems as if Samsung is holding back on innovations in the next foldable generation. Why not? As the saying goes: If something works, don't try to fix it.

What do you think of the rumors? Do you think the devices could be as popular as their predecessors? Let us know in the comments!