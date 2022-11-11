Singles' Day 2022: Time to hunt for bargains!

Yes! Singles' Day happens to be the largest shopping day in the world. It is far more reaching than Amazon's Prime Day and Black Friday—combined. In fact, 11.11 has been Alibaba's flagship shopping day ever since it was introduced in 2009. This day also heralds the major three bargain days on the nerd's calendar year. Singles' Day marks the beginning of the hunt for bargains, and you can already start checking them out. In this overview, we present the best deals for technology fans that you can secure during Singles' Day. Among them include bargains among a sea of smartphones, smart home products, wearables, and more.

When does Singles' Day kick off in the U.S.?

When you think about bargains in November, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are probably the first two events that pop in your head. However, Singles' Day is actually considered to be one of the best sales periods when it comes to online shopping and it takes place, as it does every year, on November 11. Singles' Day originated in China, with more and more young, single Chinese organizing parties to escape the fact of being single by splurging on something nice for themselves.

In order to present you with the best possible offers, we compare the offer prices with current prices on the net so that you don't end up being scammed with a fake bargain. This is because many providers only base their discounts on the recommended retail price, which is usually much higher than the actual market value.

The best smartphone deals: Apple, Samsung, and others

During Singles' Day, you can of course look forward to all sorts of deals. So it's the right time to say goodbye to your old smartphone and buy a new one, right? In this section, you'll find what we think are the best smartphone deals from the likes of Apple and Samsung. Of course, all other manufacturers are also part of the deal. If a price is particularly exciting, you will also be able to find it here.

The iPhone 13 Mini is the last of its type when it comes to small form factor iPhones - at least until Apple decides to release a foldable iPhone. The iPhone 14 saw Apple ditch the small form factor, so here is a deal that helps you save more than $100 from the regular price of a 256 GB model. As we all know, Apple rarely slashes their prices, so this makes for the perfect shopping fodder!

In addition, if you want to jump aboard the foldable bandwagon, why not go for broke with the Galaxy Z Fold 4? The entire device simply screams of 'flagship'! For a compact alternative, check Amazon's deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

$346 for the Google Pixel 6a? Now that is a bargain, considering it is close to a Benjamin off from the MSRP. This is clearly something that is worth checking out if you want to take advantage of Google's computational photography capability without having to break the bank.

Vacuum robots, thermostats and doorbells: These smart home deals are mouth watering!

In addition to smartphones, you'll also find all kinds of smart home products on offer from various retailers. Do you want to save on energy or heating costs considering the turmoil the world is in today? Then you should not miss the smart thermostats and smart lights. Would you rather have a robot vacuum cleaner? Not a problem at all!

Walmart has a plethora of smart home items on sale. Imagine picking up the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) for just $18 instead of $49. What about the Roku 4K streaming stick that has close to 50% shaved off its MSRP? Other items on sale include smart plugs, smart locks, and mesh routers, among others.

Smartwatches and headphones: The best wearable deals on Singles' Day!

Fans of smartwatches and Bluetooth headphones should also get their money's worth on Singles' Day. We still have to wait and see whether Apple or Samsung will reduce the prices drastically for their latest devices. However, experience shows that you can look forward to exciting offers here as well. Apple has not seen any reduction in its pricing, which is par for the course though.

Sony, Samsung, LG, or Philips: The best TV deals!

Normally, you will rarely find a TV deal on NextPit. However, when we do present them to you, they are usually really good deals. We also follow this guideline on Singles' Day. So check back regularly for the best TV deals around LG, Philips or Samsung. Here we have Samsung slash 34% off their 65-inch Neo QLED 8K monster, while LG has given a 40% for its OLED C1 TV. Sony is rather stingy with their discount this time around though, so you might be better off with the South Korean brands when it comes to bargains.

Singles' Day: These promotions are waiting for you!

Singles' Day continues to grow in popularity, and any excuse to get some shopping done is a good excuse. You might find more brands in the US offer Singles' Day discounts, as well as keeping an eye out for coupon websites for double cash-back deals whenever you pick up something from a participating retailer.

Singles' Day 2022

Here they are, what we think are the best offers of Singles' Day 2022. With so many offers, hopefully you were able to secure some deals. If you missed something, you don't have to worry, because Black Friday is already waiting in the wings. And Cyber Monday is still around, and should you somehow miss that bandwagon, there is always the Christmas shopping season to look forward to. What a wonderful time it is for us bargain hunters!