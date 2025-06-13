Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Two Point Hospital .

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

The Week's Free Games

Two Point Hospital

Have you ever watched House, M.D. and dreamed of being a skilled diagnostician yourself? Well, Two Point Hospital makes it possible, albeit with much less drama and Vicodin. The game puts a humorous spin on hospital work and lets you construct your own medical heaven from the ground up. Whether you want to focus on patient comfort or pure efficiency is entirely up to you.

Two Point Hospital is a less intense simulation and doesn't take itself too seriously. Experiment around and find out what works when you download the game for free this week. Normally, the game costs around $30, so you should take advantage of the offer while it lasts. Once you have downloaded the game, you can continue playing for free even after the offer expires.

Download Two Point Hospital from the Epic Games Store.

Make sure to treat as many patients as possible! / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

The Operator

Next week, you can download an award-winning Indie game for free. The Operator immerses you in the world of the fictional FDI, a government agency tasked with solving only the most heinous crimes. Whether it be murder, an abduction, or a devastating cyberattack, you are at the forefront of exciting investigations. Each case comes with an engaging story that will surely captivate you.

Typically, The Operator costs roughly $15. You can download the game for free starting next week. It has won numerous awards, especially for its incredible narrative design.

Download The Operator from the Epic Games Store.

The Operator is an award-winning Indie game. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to downloading next week's free game? Let us know in the comments below!