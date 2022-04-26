Momentum True Wireless 3: Sennheiser's new adaptive ANC earbuds for $250

Fresh from the launch of the Sport True Wireless earbuds last week, Sennheiser has officially introduced the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds today. The successor to the Momentum True Wireless 2 TWS features a new design and adaptive ANC – and is actually cheaper.

TL;DR

Sennheiser officially launches the Momentum True Wireless 3.

The Momentum 3 feature hybrid adaptive noise-cancellation.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds retail for $250 and will be available in May.

Almost everything about the Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 is pretty much known thanks to an airline company that accidentally shared the unannounced pair of headphones on the world wide web before immediately retracting its posting earlier this month. It is only now that we can finally confirm the features and price of the third-generation Momentum TWS earbuds.

Sennheiser MTW3 gets a new design, better active noise-cancelling feature

Gone are the circular flashy looks of the MTW2 earbuds. The new Momentum True Wireless 3 have a shorter and squarish touch panel that flows towards its ear plug. In addition, the metallic branding of the German brand is replaced by a textured logo etched on the panel's surface along with a few tiny microphone holes. Moreover, the new set of earbuds are IPX4 rated and will stand water splashes and sweat.

The charging case also receives a minor tweak with the USB-C port positioned at the front. Sennheiser says the headphones will last up to 7 hours, using the case's power will quadruple the battery life to up to 28 hours with the ANC turned on.

And in terms of technicality, Sennheiser keeps the 7mm audio drivers but added two more microphones for a total of three on each earbud. The array of microphones enables the hybrid adaptive ANC and richer voice calls on the headphones according to the company. Connectivity wise, the MTW3 uses the newer Bluetooth 5.2 standard paired with three codecs: SBC, AAC, and aptX.

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 is rated to last up to 28 hours using the case and comes in three colors! / © Sennheiser

Pricing and availability of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless earbuds

As mentioned before, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 will retail for $250 in the US and £220 in the UK or €250 in Europe – which is 50 bucks less than the Momentum 2's launch price. You can expect the MTW3 to arrive sometime in May with available colors of white, black, and graphite.

If you prefer the looks of the Momentum 2, the older earbuds are now discounted in Amazon. They get you the same battery life rating and audio drivers that produce immersive sound quality that we've loved in our Sennheiser Momentum 2 TWS review.

Is the cheaper price of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 another reason you would buy them? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.