Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless leaked with 60 hours battery, cheaper price
Sennheiser has already teased the arrival of Momentum 4 Wireless on August 8. But it does not mean that we will be getting leak-free week until the event. A Canadian retailer has managed to list the upcoming wireless ANC over-ear headphones early which includes the changes to expect including a significant battery upgrade.
TL;DR
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless leaked by a retailer.
- The upcoming over-ear headphones will feature up to 60 hours of battery and a refreshed design.
- The price of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless could be cheaper than its predecessor.
Based on the listing of Canada Computers & Electronics, Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless will feature a drastic design iteration. The new over-ear headphones will boast a traditional, yet flatter finish compared to the busy and extended foldable design of the Momentum 3 Wireless. Its limited flat folding mechanism means carrying the headphones will require a larger case than its predecessor. It's unclear if we could also get a lighter form factor this time around.
As for the headphones' specs, it is mentioned by the retailer that Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will arrive with up to 60 hours battery rating on a single charge. This is a major improvement considering the previous Momentum 3 Wireless only comes with 17 hours battery life.
This year, the headphones will take advantage of the newer aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec from Qualcomm as opposed to the original aptX. In addition, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will also get an improved audio bit rate of 24-bit at 420kbps compared to the 16-bit 384kbps of the older model.
Surprisingly, Sennheiser's headphones are listed for CAD $450 which is cheaper than the third-gen headphones that were launched in 2019 at CAD $530 ($400 / £350) in 2019. If the retailer's pricing is accurate, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless could undercut the current Sony WH-1000XM5. We will all confirm the remaining details next week once the headphones become official.
Via: Notebookcheck Source: Canada Computers
No comments