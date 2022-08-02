Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless leaked with 60 hours battery, cheaper price

Sennheiser has already teased the arrival of Momentum 4 Wireless on August 8. But it does not mean that we will be getting leak-free week until the event. A Canadian retailer has managed to list the upcoming wireless ANC over-ear headphones early which includes the changes to expect including a significant battery upgrade.

TL;DR

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless leaked by a retailer.

The upcoming over-ear headphones will feature up to 60 hours of battery and a refreshed design.

The price of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless could be cheaper than its predecessor.

Based on the listing of Canada Computers & Electronics, Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless will feature a drastic design iteration. The new over-ear headphones will boast a traditional, yet flatter finish compared to the busy and extended foldable design of the Momentum 3 Wireless. Its limited flat folding mechanism means carrying the headphones will require a larger case than its predecessor. It's unclear if we could also get a lighter form factor this time around.

As for the headphones' specs, it is mentioned by the retailer that Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will arrive with up to 60 hours battery rating on a single charge. This is a major improvement considering the previous Momentum 3 Wireless only comes with 17 hours battery life.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ANC headphones to feature a flat fold design / © CanadaComputers

This year, the headphones will take advantage of the newer aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec from Qualcomm as opposed to the original aptX. In addition, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will also get an improved audio bit rate of 24-bit at 420kbps compared to the 16-bit 384kbps of the older model.

Surprisingly, Sennheiser's headphones are listed for CAD $450 which is cheaper than the third-gen headphones that were launched in 2019 at CAD $530 ($400 / £350) in 2019. If the retailer's pricing is accurate, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless could undercut the current Sony WH-1000XM5. We will all confirm the remaining details next week once the headphones become official.