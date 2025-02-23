If you've been holding off on buying a pair of headphones because of the high price, now might be the perfect time to grab one. Several popular options are currently on sale, including models from Sennheiser. Notably, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Special Edition have dropped to its lowest price ever—just $99 after a massive 50 percent discount off its usual $199 price.

This deal is even $10 lower than the previous best price we saw last year for the Sennheiser Accentum Special Edition. However, the offer applies only to the black variant with copper accents.

Why Buy the Sennheiser Accentum Special Edition?

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless (review) debuted in the fall of 2023 as a more affordable alternative to the high-end Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. However, the Special Edition brings key improvements over the standard model. Most notably, it features adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), whereas the standard version lacks this capability.

Despite its budget-friendly price, the Accentum Wireless Special Edition delivers impressive noise cancellation, effectively blocking out industrial and low-frequency ambient noise. Of course, if you need to stay aware of your surroundings, you can switch to transparency mode with ease.

The headband on the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless (standard) was a little too tight. At least the fit was good. / © nextpit

Design-wise, the Special Edition stands out with unique copper accents on the earcups. Additionally, it features touch-sensitive controls, whereas the standard model relies on physical buttons. As a bonus, the Special Edition also comes with a carrying pouch for easier transport and a 2.5 mm to 3.5 mm audio cable for wired listening.

When it comes to sound quality, my colleague Antoine described the Accentum Wireless as offering more than decent audio performance. While the default bass level is on the lower side, the built-in equalizer allows for customization to suit your preferences. It also supports aptX and aptX HD codecs, in addition to AAC and SBC, making it a well-rounded choice for wireless audio.

Battery life is another strong point of the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless. With Active Noise Cancellation enabled, it provides up to 50 hours of listening time on a full charge. However, charging takes around 3 hours from 0 to 100 percent. That said, thanks to its long battery life, you won’t have to charge it frequently.

At this rare $99 price, do you think the Sennheiser Accentum Special Edition is a must-buy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!