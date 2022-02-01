Never delete a meme again with this storage expansion deal!

Are you tired of constantly deleting memes, videos, and photos to save some space? This micro SD card deal may be for you then! The SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC UHS-I cards are currently discounted on Amazon up to 43% on select storage configurations. Keep on reading to find out if this storage expansion deal is for you!

SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC UHS-I cards are now discounted by up to 43% on Amazon.

The 400 GB option is only $69.99 $39.99; the 512 GB only $99.99 $59.99.

$39.99; the 512 GB only $59.99. These are the lowest prices on the models that claim up to 120 Mb/s read speeds.

The Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC UHS-I cards are an excellent storage expansion option for those looking for extra storage. The read/write speeds are decent for file storage and video capture, with a minimum of 10 Mb/s of writing speeds. With this Amazon deal, the cards see their lowest prices ever recorded on the store.

The 43% discount is for the 400 GB version, while others like the 512 GB are 40% off and the 1 TB option sells for $134.99 - 33% off the original price ($199.99).

Should I buy the SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC UHS-I?

If your device can support microSD or normal SD cards, then the answer is yes. But it can be a bit more complicated than that, since it depends on your needs. Several mid-range smartphones support microSD cards, and even some lower-end models have a slot for storage expansions! This makes sense; the usual 32/64/128 GB storage configurations are barely enough for a trouble-free experience with modern storage needs.

Believe it or not, not all microSD cards are made equal! / © NextPit

The SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC UHS-I supports up to a claimed 120 Mb/s read speed and a minimum of 10 Mb/s write speed, which is guaranteed to offer Full HD video capture and perhaps 4K video capture at lower frame rates. Depending on your device, you may get slightly different read/write speeds, but most modern smartphones will benefit from a faster SD card and will be able to get a realistic number of 98 Mb/s of reading speed with these cards.

The A1 specification means that the card is capable of fast app loading times, but in many devices, loading apps from SD cards is not allowed by default. Thankfully, we have a helpful guide on how to circumvent those limitations.

Regardless, if you are the average user that simply wants to expand the storage of his device to declutter your cloud or keep high-quality offline copies of your photos, then those speeds will prove to be more than enough. But, if your needs are higher, like extensive, high fidelity video capturing above 4K/30fps, you may want to look for more expensive options.

