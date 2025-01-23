Samsung has been steadily evolving its Samsung Wallet , introducing meaningful features like support for cryptocurrency accounts, digital IDs, and key passes since its merger with Samsung Pay in 2022. Now, the company has unveiled two major additions: a peer-to-peer mode for seamless cash transfers to your contacts and pay-as-you-go plan, both expected to launch later this year.

During the Galaxy S25 Series launch, Samsung introduced two standout features: “Tap to Transfer” and “Instant Installment.” While the specifics were light, these updates represent major upgrades to the Samsung Wallet ecosystem.

Tap to Transfer: Samsung's Versatile Take on Peer-to-Peer Payments

Samsung’s “Tap to Transfer” is positioned as a direct competitor to Apple’s “Tap to Cash”, enabling seamless money transfers to other Samsung Wallet users and even third-party digital wallets. However, Samsung hasn’t disclosed which third-party wallets will be supported.

Notably, the feature leverages linked payment cards rather than restricting transactions to the digital wallet itself. This approach ensures users can still access transaction histories through their banks. “Tap to Transfer” will support Mastercard, Visa, and traditional bank accounts, making it widely accessible and versatile.

Manage Installment Payments in Samsung Wallet

The second feature, “Instant Installment,” brings a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution to the Samsung Wallet app, allowing users to seamlessly manage installment payment plans. While Samsung Wallet itself doesn’t directly provide BNPL services, it streamlines the process by helping users track and organize installment payments tied to their Mastercard or Visa credit cards. These payments can be used for purchases both walk-in stores and online.

This upgrade strengthens Samsung Wallet’s position against competitors like Google Pay and Apple Pay, which also offer BNPL options. Notably, Google Pay’s BNPL service is currently available only in the U.S.

Why Does This Matter to You as a Galaxy Owner?

Samsung Wallet is evolving far beyond basic payment functionality with the introduction of peer-to-peer money transfers and installment management. The standout “Tap to Transfer” feature could give Samsung Wallet a leg up on Google Pay, which currently lacks peer-to-peer cash transfer capabilities and limits users to bank transfers.

Adding to its versatility, Samsung Wallet now supports digital keys, enabling users to store and access keys for homes and compatible cars, like select Audi models. The app also extends this functionality to Galaxy Watches, making payments and key management even more convenient.

Backed by Samsung Knox, the company’s defense-grade security system, Samsung Wallet ensures that user data stays protected.

Both features are slated for release in Q2 or Q3 this year, though Samsung hasn’t clarified if they’ll roll out globally across all regions where Samsung Wallet is available.

Do you use Samsung Wallet frequently? Are these new features something you’d use often? Share your thoughts with us!