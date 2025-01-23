Hot topics

Soon on Your Galaxy: Peer-to-Peer Transfers and More in Samsung Wallet

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Samsung Wallet on a Galaxy Z Fold device
© Samsung
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung has been steadily evolving its Samsung Wallet, introducing meaningful features like support for cryptocurrency accounts, digital IDs, and key passes since its merger with Samsung Pay in 2022. Now, the company has unveiled two major additions: a peer-to-peer mode for seamless cash transfers to your contacts and pay-as-you-go plan, both expected to launch later this year.

During the Galaxy S25 Series launch, Samsung introduced two standout features: “Tap to Transfer” and “Instant Installment.” While the specifics were light, these updates represent major upgrades to the Samsung Wallet ecosystem.

Tap to Transfer: Samsung's Versatile Take on Peer-to-Peer Payments

Samsung’s “Tap to Transfer” is positioned as a direct competitor to Apple’s “Tap to Cash”, enabling seamless money transfers to other Samsung Wallet users and even third-party digital wallets. However, Samsung hasn’t disclosed which third-party wallets will be supported.

Notably, the feature leverages linked payment cards rather than restricting transactions to the digital wallet itself. This approach ensures users can still access transaction histories through their banks. “Tap to Transfer” will support Mastercard, Visa, and traditional bank accounts, making it widely accessible and versatile.

Manage Installment Payments in Samsung Wallet

The second feature, “Instant Installment,” brings a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution to the Samsung Wallet app, allowing users to seamlessly manage installment payment plans. While Samsung Wallet itself doesn’t directly provide BNPL services, it streamlines the process by helping users track and organize installment payments tied to their Mastercard or Visa credit cards. These payments can be used for purchases both walk-in stores and online.

This upgrade strengthens Samsung Wallet’s position against competitors like Google Pay and Apple Pay, which also offer BNPL options. Notably, Google Pay’s BNPL service is currently available only in the U.S.

Why Does This Matter to You as a Galaxy Owner?

Samsung Wallet is evolving far beyond basic payment functionality with the introduction of peer-to-peer money transfers and installment management. The standout “Tap to Transfer” feature could give Samsung Wallet a leg up on Google Pay, which currently lacks peer-to-peer cash transfer capabilities and limits users to bank transfers.

Adding to its versatility, Samsung Wallet now supports digital keys, enabling users to store and access keys for homes and compatible cars, like select Audi models. The app also extends this functionality to Galaxy Watches, making payments and key management even more convenient.

Backed by Samsung Knox, the company’s defense-grade security system, Samsung Wallet ensures that user data stays protected.

Both features are slated for release in Q2 or Q3 this year, though Samsung hasn’t clarified if they’ll roll out globally across all regions where Samsung Wallet is available.

Yesterday, Samsung also released the new Galaxy S25 Ultra device. You can find further insights in our first impressions article.

Do you use Samsung Wallet frequently? Are these new features something you’d use often? Share your thoughts with us!

Source: Engadget

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing