Android 14: Which Samsung phones will receive the update?

Android 14 may not be announced yet, but Samsung Galaxy owners have a pretty good idea whether their devices will be updated to the new Google operating system version. Keep reading to find out which Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets will be updated to Android 14 with One UI 6.

With a reasonably clear Android update policy, Samsung phones are covered by some of the best promises when it comes to new system versions, and recently, even getting them before the competition in the intermediate and low-end markets. Executives from the South Korean brand even announced their intention of delivering the updates even faster in 2023, a tough act, after almost completing its Android 13 updates before the end of 2022.

Looking at both Samsung's policy and the brand's track record in the past two years, we have a pretty good picture of which Galaxy phones and tablets will be upgraded to Android 14. But of course, this article will be constantly updated as soon as Samsung announces its timeline on the Samsung Members app.

Galaxy A series Android 14 update

Samsung treats the Galaxy A53 almost as a flagship when it comes to Android upgrades / © NextPit

Galaxy S series Android 14 update

The powerful Galaxy S22 Ultra should be updated to Android 14 before the end of 2023. / © NextPit

Galaxy Z series Android 14 update

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Selfie mode / © NextPit

Galaxy M series Android 14 update

Galaxy XCover series Android 14 update

Galaxy Tab series Android 14 update

The Galaxy Tab S8 line-up will be updated to Android 14 / © NextPit

It is worth noting that the Galaxy Note range (no pun intended) is scheduled to stay on Android 13, with security updates throughout 2023. The same is true for devices like the Galaxy S20, Flip, and Fold families. On the other hand, new models launched in 2023 should be eligible for Android 14.

That's all. Remember that Samsung only tends to confirm the devices they will update after launching the next One UI version—presumably One UI 6. After which the Samsung Members app is updated with a notification on not only the list of devices but also the expected timeframe for each of them in the different regions.

Until then, be sure to bookmark this page and check for updates. Did we forget a model? What do you expect from the One UI 6+Android 14 combo? Share your thoughts in the comments below.