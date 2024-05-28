While Samsung is heavily rumored to hold its next Unpacked event on July 10, a new forecast appears to oppose the given launch date, suggesting of a later schedule. Alongside the new timing, new information about the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra model and the pricing of the company's upcoming foldable smartphones .

Samsung Unpacked schedule

According to Greek outlet TechManiacs, Samsung's summer Unpacked will kick off on June 24 rather than on July 10 as other sources have previously predicted. If to materialize, it's going to stretch the patience of many fans a little further.

The new date puts the event two days ahead of the supposed opening of the Olympics Games in Paris, which is scheduled on July 26. The outlet believes this will better position the new Samsung Galaxy devices given the Korean brand is also one of the official sponsors for this year's Olympics.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 pricing

TechManiacs added details about Samsung's next-gen foldable devices as well. Essentially, it said the premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 will command higher price tags for €100 more than their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review).

Render of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 in unfolded form. / © On Leaks

At the same time, the publication highlighted that the rumored Ultra model of Galaxy Z Fold 6 won't be coming in the same event. Instead, it said that this will be only ready next year along with the Galaxy S25 series. Unfortunately, it also highlighted the premium butterfly foldable won't feature the previously tipped improved display crease.

No Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, but with a new Galaxy Watch X

Interestingly, there are insights about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series, too. The outlet described that the new Galaxy Watch Ultra model that will debut in the lineup will arrive as the Galaxy Watch X. This contradicts to the chatter of Samsung adopting an Ultra moniker that will directly compete with Apple's Watch Ultra smartwatches.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra renders show new band system and squarish form / © On Leaks/SmartPrix

As for the Galaxy Watch X features, it is tipped to bring a more rugged build with a 100-meter water-resistant rating. The premium smartwatch is also said to offer longer battery life that is rated to last 100 hours, or about 4 days in smart mode.

Besides the new foldable smartphones and the Galaxy Watch, the source added that the Galaxy Ring will also be announced. However, it doesn't think the smart ring will be made available right after the event.

Which of these Galaxy devices are you looking forward most? Tell us in the comment section.