Samsung is updating SmartThings hubs and app to support Matter

Almost a month after the Matter standard 1.0 was launched, Samsung announced that Matter support for its SmartThings platform is finally rolling out. The over-the-air update is available to compatible SmartThings hubs and Android app.

The new smart home standard backed by major companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon, among others aims to bring interoperability into smart homes. Samsung, being the key member of the alliance overseeing Matter's development, is now announcing that its SmartThings users can now take advantage of Matter.

Which Samsung SmartThings hubs will get Matter

Samsung says that its second and third-generation (with Thread) smart hubs can now be updated to receive Matter support. The Korean firm is also including the Aeotec Smart Home Hub as well as the new smart refrigerators and smart TVs. The last two lineups of appliances will act as smart home controllers. Additionally, support for Zigbee and Z-wave devices will continue according to Samsung.

In regard to the mobile experience, a software update for the SmartThings Android app is already available. Once on the latest version, users can start adding and controlling Matter-ready devices even made by other manufacturers.

Google and Samsung are teaming up for the multi-admin feature

At the same time, Google and Samsung have initiated a partnership for a multi-admin feature. It means that smart home devices added to Google Home can be synced to the Samsung SmartThings application, and vice versa. This allows the same or different users to control these devices. However, the functionality is not expected to arrive until sometime in 2023.

Conversely, Apple has released the iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 to the public. The major firmware for iPad tablets and iPhones adds Matter support via the Home app. It's also worth noting the Apple TV 4K (2022) was introduced with full compatibility with the new standard along with Thread mesh network specification.

Which smart home ecosystem do you use at home? Do you think that Matter protocol is a must-feature when owning smart equipment at home? We'd love to hear your comments.