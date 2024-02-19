Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5: Rugged Tablet Debuts in US with Price Tag

Samsung has now announced that the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is hitting stores in the US, just over a month after the company debuted the device alongside the Galaxy XCover 7. The rugged Galaxy tablet is available for order from Samsung starting today, although some retailers, including Amazon, have also begun listing the device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 US price and bundle

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 is priced at $548 for the Wi-Fi model with a 6/128 GB configuration and expandable storage, while the unlocked cellular version costs $648 a pop. You can reduce the cost if you opt to hand over your old handset or tablet through enhanced trade-in, which is available for individuals and with Samsung Business Accounts.

Like with previous rugged Galaxy tablets, Samsung is including the Galaxy Tab Active 5 with an S Pen stylus (tips and tricks). There's a free 1-year Knox that includes features like bar code scanning via Knox Capture and a 50 percent off on optional extended Care+ services.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 specs

Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5 is not a direct successor to the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, but it's a notable upgrade to the Galaxy Tab Active 3 that's in its class size. The new ruggedized slab gets a redesigned back cover that provides access to the replaceable 5050 mAh battery cell. Plus, it comes with a drop-to-concrete rating in addition to MIL-STD-810H and IP68 certifications.

The 8-inch TFT LCD is retained along with the 1200×1980 pixels resolution. Samsung, however, is boosting the screen refresh rate to 120 Hz and adding a tougher Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the panel. The display has a gloves mode and supports Samsung's active stylus, which is also waterproof.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5 is compatible with a water proof S Pen. / © Samsung

An Exynos 1380 SoC powers the Tab Active 5 and a massive step-up in terms of processor and graphics performance of the Tab Active 3's Exynos 9810. The newer chipset also uses a more efficient 5 nm process that should lower the power consumption for longer battery life. Furthermore, the Android tablet enlists a fast charging and a new No Battery Mode to directly plug the tablet and keep it operating even without the battery.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 keeps the programmable key, pogo pin, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It also gets DeX mode and mPOS function for managing payments via NFC.