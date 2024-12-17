One UI Beta: Smoother Performance with Latest Refresh Rate Optimization

Hot topics

Samsung has released the second beta of its new Galaxy OS for the Galaxy S24 series, just two weeks after the first. Based on Android 15, this update brings significant bug fixes, performance optimizations, and several key improvements—especially for gaming enthusiasts.

The One UI 7 Beta 2 is still limited to the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) but has expanded to more countries, including India, alongside the US, Germany, South Korea, and the UK.

The firmware size is approximately 1 GB—smaller than the initial beta—but primarily targets fixing numerous issues from the previous release.

What’s New in One UI 7 Beta 2: Bug Fixes and UI Enhancements

Among the most significant fixes is for the Now Bar, Samsung's new lock screen widget. Beta testers had reported buggy performance when expanding the widget, but this has now been optimized in One UI 7 Beta 2.

Additionally, Samsung has adjusted the location of the volume and brightness sliders in the quick settings panel. Given that the panel underwent a major overhaul in One UI 7, this change suggests that Samsung is still testing various layouts ahead of the stable release.

Other improvements include smoother UI transitions when switching between apps and the recent apps screen. The changelog also mentions enhancements to the edge panel and GPS functionality.

New Refresh Rate Selection for Gaming

One UI 7 Beta 2 brings an updated refresh rate setting in the Game Booster settings. Previously, users could set the refresh rate to 48 Hz to improve battery life. Now, Samsung has added a dedicated option allowing users to toggle between 60 Hz and 120 Hz.

However, the settings note that refresh rate options will still depend on individual game support. It's unclear whether this feature will be permanent or further refined in upcoming betas. Additionally, it is also safe to say this will be limited to select Galaxy models rather than will be available to all One UI 7 devices.

One UI 7 Beta 2 Changelog Highlights

Here are some key improvements listed in the changelog, courtesy of SamMobile:

Fixes:

  • Continuous display and malfunction after closing Now Bar
  • Display error in the personal App drawer
  • Wireless Dex connection issue with certain TV models
  • Transparency issue in the Reminder widget (requires app update)
  • Quick Panel operation errors
  • Call termination and Samsung Messages app crashes
  • Background color issue in the Weather widget
  • Wi-Fi/NFC connection issue when set as a routine

Improvements:

  • Faster app transitions on the recent apps screen
  • Quicker Smart Select entry in the edge panel
  • Improved GPS functionality
  • Reduced reset issues when using power-saving mode

New Features:

  • Option to set screen refresh rate within Game Booster

Known Issue:

  • No tool panel on the edge

Overall, One UI 7 Beta 2 is a refinement-focused update aimed at polishing the initial beta before the expected public release early next year.

Do you have a Galaxy S24? Have you installed the One UI 7 Beta yet? Share your experience with us in the comments!

Via: SamMobile Source: Reddit

