Samsung's Colorful One UI 7 Update May Hit Galaxy Devices Soon

Jade Bryan
While Google is already on its final leg of its Android 15 beta program for Pixel phones, Samsung is yet to begin its testing phase for the update, which will arrive as One UI 7. New reports are narrowing down an earlier launch window for the beta program while also hinting of massive visual changes in tow with the firmware.

When can you download the One UI 7 update?

According to prolific and frequent leaker Ice Universe, there's a chance of this year's One UI 7 beta hitting Samsung Galaxy devices sooner than you think. The tipster said users should expect Samsung announcing the One UI beta program as early as end of July if there are no road blocks to surface along the way.

If to materialize, this would put the upcoming update a few weeks ahead of the supposed yearly schedule. For reference, the One UI 6 beta landed at the second week of August last year, although the availability of the update was staggered depending on the Galaxy models.

What could be new on One UI 7?

Besides the timing though, the One UI 7 is apparently bringing a handful of major changes that make is a bigger update than the One UI 6.

The same source first reported that Samsung plans to overhaul the quick settings or drop down menu in the One UI 7, which already received a moderate makeover in One UI 6. Unfortunately, it wasn't detailed what is the new design is going to be.

The company could also take inspiration from iOS 18, as it is tipped they are redesigning the home screen app icons as well, making them more colorful and with a slightly updated shape from the current squircle icons. Moreover, Samsung is said to tweak the notifications panels and the default Galaxy camera app in One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with One UI 6 based on Android 14
Samsung already gave the quick settings panel a new-look in One UI 6 / © nextpit

Apart from the visual changes, there are new system features coming as well, including a new way to lock apps called as App Lock. This is likely Samsung's version of Private Space that debuted with Android 15. Essentially, the latter allows you to hide apps in a separate container while also disabling your device's system from accessing the content and notifications of these apps.

It is safe to assume that the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) could first receive the beta firmware before Samsung will roll out it to more Galaxy devices.

Separately, Samsung is also set to release its less major update to Galaxy devices, the One UI 6.1.1, in the coming weeks. But it should be noted the firmware is already available out-of-the-box for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), which primarily introduces new generative AI features.

Are you intending to enrol in Samsung's One UI beta program and test Android 15 on your Galaxy phone or tablet? Let us hear your plans.

Source: Ice Universe on X, TarunVats 33 on X

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

