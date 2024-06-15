Hot topics

Galaxy Watch users are now getting a taste of Galaxy AI that were first announced earlier this year. Those features along with other vital changes are coming with the first One UI 6 Watch beta update. Here's which Galaxy smartwatch models are compatible to the update and which countries it is available.

Better health with the new Galaxy Watch AI features

The availability of the update is announced through the Samsung Community forum, which comes with a lengthy changelog. Among the highlighted is a suite of Galaxy AI-powered features that includes a new energy score in the Samsung Health app.

As described, the tool taps into machine learning capabilities to read your physical and mental readiness that is based on activities and value, and amount of sleep you take. You can then view the score along with recommendations if you need more rest or if you're ready to hit the gym or tracks.

Samsung One UI 6 Watch update adds new Energy Score
Samsung One UI 6 Watch update adds Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score feature on Galaxy Watch / © Samsung

Galaxy AI is also improving sleep tracking with more accurate and in-depth readings. This adds metrics to your sleep insights such as the amount of time you fall asleep, heart rate level, and respiratory rate.

In the fitness section, Galaxy AI will also enable the customization of workouts, in which you can curate a series of activities into a single workout. Goals, reps, and other factors can be set with the customized workout as well.

Double pinch and more controls on the Galaxy Watch

Before Apple added the Double Tap feature on the Apple Watch, Samsung's smartwatches have long enjoyed Universal gestures for touch-free controls. The Koreans are expanding this with the One UI 6 Watch beta.

With the update you can use a double pinch gesture (tapping your index finger and thumb twice) for main actions like answering calls, to pause/stop your workouts, shutter key through the remote camera app, and more. Similarly, Universal gestures will automatically switch between the quick actions and focus modes.

There is also support for touch-free control to go back to the previous menu by moving your wrist back and forth. Meanwhile, modes on the Galaxy Watch have received the ability to control different actions and shortcuts, including raise to wake and do not disturb.

Update to the interface and system

One of the visual changes coming with the firmware is a new list of current activities running. Simply tap the bottom of the watch face to view the list. More importantly, One UI 6 Watch beta is also changing the default font with a more modern touch.

As regards usability, you can save image attachments in messages to your Galaxy Watch and set your favorite emojis. Furthermore, automatic pairing to previously paired headphones and speakers is activated once you start playing music on the watch.

Which Galaxy Watch the One UI 6 Watch Beta is compatible with?

Samsung says the One UI 6 Watch beta is available to the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through the beta program. But it should also support the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 (review) Series running on Wear OS 4.

Presently, users in the USA and South Korea can only participate and there are no details when the beta and final updates will be released in more countries.

Are you updating with this beta software on your Galaxy Watch 6? Which features are you looking forward to trying? Let us hear your plans.

Via: SamMobile Source: Samsung Community

