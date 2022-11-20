Samsung's most powerful nona-core chip may beat the Apple M2

Samsung has not stated whether it will entirely drop the Exynos 2300 SoC despite Qualcomm confirming that the Galaxy S23 family will fully rely on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Therefore, there's still a chance that Samsung's unannounced chipset could end up powering other smartphones like the upcoming Google Pixel 8 .

Curiously, a Twitter user named OreXda has shared the layout of an unknown Exynos system-on-chip consisting of different units like processor, modem, and graphics, among others. Another user even dissected the possible CPU composition, which may include four performance and four efficiency cores. What surprises us is the mention of an extra ninth core for handling idle tasks.

Samsung chip that may beat the Apple M2

The SoC in question is not revealed if it is the Exynos 2300 that is slated for next year or if it is one of the successors expected to debut in two years time frame. Nonetheless, the source adds that it is one of the developed and most powerful chipsets Samsung's new "Dream Team" has built.

And for one thing, we can recall that the Korean firm has formed and tasked a team to develop a top-class proprietary silicon that could rival the likes of Apple's M2 series. It was speculated that the first Samsung phone to utilize such a chip will be the Galaxy S25.

Samsung's Exynos 2300 could still power the Google Pixel 8 (Pro)

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to take advantage of Tensor G3 which will be based on the Exynos 2300. It is believed that Samsung will manufacture it like the 1st and 2nd gen Tensor. It's unclear if any of the features mentioned will eventually arrive.

