Samsung's Pricier Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' Model is Confirmed

Samsung is speculated to launch an Ultra variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will be a more premium and pricier version of the standard foldable model. Now, there's a solid evidence to support this claim as the associated model number for the said folding Galaxy smartphone has been spotted.

A new model for a new foldable variant

Dutch publication Galaxy Club has shared that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 carries SM-F958, which confirms two things about the device. Firstly, last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) has a model number of SM-F946, so it does depict the '5' in the former means the next-gen foldable series.

For the second, the existence of the Ultra foldable is given weight by the fact that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has an SM-S928, with the last digit 8 associated as an Ultra model in Samsung's smartphone naming convention. To put the pieces together, it does suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra variant does exist.

Render of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 in unfolded form. / © On Leaks

However, the source does state that the device might get limited availability as presently only one regional model of SM-F958N, with the 'N' denoting of a South Korean model has been found to be in development. With this, it could be that Samsung will only launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra first in its home turf before releasing it to other markets in a later timeframe.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra tech specs and price

Based on available details and rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra features a boxier new frame with flatter sides that resemble. This also come with a slightly shorter but wider shape and wider displays in both front and cover screens. In addition, the upcoming Ultra foldable is described to use the new titanium material that has been exclusively available in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It's unclear how Samsung will differentiate or distinguish the vanilla Galaxy Z Fold 6 to the Ultra model and which features are going to be shared. What's safe to assume, is both could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run on the Android 13 OS.

At the same time, it's revealed from the listings that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 may utilize a strengthened and more robust foldable displays called “IronFlex”. Meanwhile, the charging speed of the two foldable lines seems to disappoint, which is unchanged at 25 watts.

Samsung is expected to launch the new foldable smartphones in July. And apart from the handsets, the Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Ring are likely going to debut in the same event.

We don't know yet how much Samsung is going to price the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. What is your guess here? Should they keep the price unchanged and make the standard model cheaper? Share with us your answers.