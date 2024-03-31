Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Disappoints with Outdated Charging Speed

Samsung is believed to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July. Both next-generation foldable smartphones have also been leaked multiple times, but apart from those leaks, additional details continue to surface via certifications. The latest filing does seem to reveal how Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones will skip an upgrade in the charging department.

Same old slow charging speed in Samsung's foldables

As spotted in China's 3C certification (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 bearing the model numbers SM-9560 and SM-F7410, respectively, have received the all-clear from the agency. Apart from the network details attached with the filing, it also listed the devices to support Samsung's 25-watt EP-TA800 travel adapter, which is the same charger advertised for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review).

Essentially, the upcoming foldable devices are most likely rated at 25 W charging speed, which has not increased since 2020. Based on existing specifications, the current rating can charge either Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes. That's still modest by far, but the charging speed is certainly far behind when compared to what's found in other foldable alternatives like the OnePlus Open (review) with 67 W.

The OnePlus Open is one of the premium foldable smartphones with a fast charging feature which is rated at 67 watts. / © nextpit

In addition to the charging details, the outlet also spotted both foldables' batteries to be certified. However, the respective capacities remain unknown. Based on rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are set to feature larger batteries than their predecessors.

Major changes in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Right now, the full-folding Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to feature a titanium frame similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) alongside a boxier form factor with wider inner and outside displays. Meanwhile, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 is touted to bring a larger cover display with an improved hinge.

Both should be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, although there are reports the clamshell Flip 6 may be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC in selected regions. There is also chatter from the supply chain concerning the Fold 6 launching a cheaper SE and more premier Ultra variants.

Samsung is highly expected to host its next Unpacked sometime this July in France. The Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Ring should also debut on the same stage as the company's next foldable devices.

Do you think companies should make 45 W the minimum smartphone charging speed? Is having a slow charging speed a deal-breaker for you? We're eager to hear your thoughts.