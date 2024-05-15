Hot topics

Samsung's Sub-$1,000 Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE May Not Make It in 2024

nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Review
Samsung has been rumored to introduce two iterations of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was touted to include a new entry-level device that could be dubbed as Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE and a new ultra-premium foldable model. As we progress towards the supposed Unpacked event in July, the chances of the cheaper butterfly foldable happening has gotten slimmer.

In the latest report from South Korea, news outlet The Elec cited supply chain chatter that mentioned how Samsung is reconsidering its plans to launch an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6. The device, touted to cost less than $1,000, was originally believed to be made official alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. However, it now appears only the latter two will most likely be released this year.

Why is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE delayed?

According to the details shared by the source, there were a few notable reasons why Samsung could scrap the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in 2024. Mainly, it mentioned how the company was unable to achieve its intended product “differentiation” such as making the foldable device as thin as alternatives from Chinese brands. That was despite the model ditching the S Pen as found in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Render of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 in fully-opened form. / © On Leaks

Another reason cited was “industry uncertainty”, with Samsung not confident of the first Fan Edition foldable model selling well alongside the standard and Ultra versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

However, it added that Samsung still plans to introduce the entry-level foldable next year. If this were to materialize, it will be positioned alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 range.

Based on what we know right now, Samsung's foldable lineup in 2024 is shaping up to include the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6. To make matters more  complicated, there was also a rumor of a Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE model. However, available details surrounding the handset suggest it is just mere speculation.

Which Samsung foldable device do you look forward to most this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Via: 9to5Google Source: The Elec

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

