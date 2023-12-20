Samsung Lets You Self-Repair Galaxy Foldables in These Countries

Samsung is one of the prominent mobile manufacturers to offer a self-repair program for its customers. Following the launch of its DIY repair initiative in 2022 , the South Koreans announced it is expanding this initiative to more countries that will support the latest Galaxy models, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the first foldable phones to come under the umbrella.

With Samsung's self-repair program, it allows Galaxy users to fix their broken devices which subsequently extends the life of these products while ticking the sustainability box. Similar to Apple and Google, the company partners with iFixit to supply users with replacement parts, tools, and guides in most regions. However, other countries will have different service distributors, according to Samsung.

This December, the DIY repair initiative will launch in South Korea for the first time. It will be expanded to new 30 countries in Europe as well, including Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, and Switzerland.

Along with the availability of this initiative in more countries, Samsung will add more than a dozen new Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy tablets, and Galaxy laptops into the mix.

Samsung adds Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 into the self-repair program. / © Samsung

Namely, these include the 2023 releases such as the Galaxy S23 (review), Galaxy S23 FE (review), Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Book2 Pro, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Flip 5 (review). The latter two are the first foldable smartphones to be supported and it is quite a major surprise given the complexity involved in the folding form factor.

You can find the list of devices that are part of Samsung's self-repair program below:

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy A05s

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Tab A9+

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch, Book Pro 360 15-inch

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 15-inch, Book Pro 360 15-inch

Once available, users can order parts like the battery, USB port, speaker, side buttons, screens, and back panels as replacement components. It's unclear what the extent of the program for Samsung's foldable devices is, though. However, we can presume it will cover the basic parts mentioned.

As for the Galaxy Book2 Pro and previous Galaxy Book generation, the parts selection is even wider, like a touchpad, fingerprint reader, battery, speakers, and others.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung has not given the exact timeline on when you can start ordering parts, but it was noted that availability will vary. Likewise, do you want to self-repair your Galaxy device instead of sending it to an authorized repair center? We're eager to hear your opinion.