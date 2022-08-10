Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Z Fold 3: Samsung's butterflies compared

With the Galaxy Z Fold 4 , Samsung launches a successor to its best foldable to date. The update of the Z Fold 3 is even more robust, has more powerful cameras and can be charged faster. In our comparison of the two smartphones, you can find out whether an upgrade is worthwhile and which model new customers should buy.

2022 model 2021 model Product Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Image Dimensions & weight open 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm | 263 grams 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm | 271 grams Dimensions closed 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm 158.2 x 67.1 x 16.0 mm Display main 7.6" | Dynamic AMOLED | Infinity Flex | up to 120 hertz (LTPO 2.0 between 1 and 120 Hz) | QXGA+ resolution (2,176 x .1812 pixels) 7.6" | Dynamic AMOLED | Infinity Flex | up to 120 hertz (LTPO 2.0 between 1 and 120 Hz) | QXGA+ resolution (2,176 x .1812 pixels) Display secondary 6.2" | Dynamic AMOLED | Infinity-O | up to 120 hertz (48 - 120 hertz) HD+ resolution (2,316 x 904 pixels) 6.2" | Dynamic AMOLED | Infinity-O | up to 120 hertz (48 - 120 hertz) HD+ resolution (2,316 x 904 pixels) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 (4 nanometer octacore) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (5 nanometer octacore) Memory 256 GB / 12 GB

512 GB / 12 GB

1 TB / 12 GB (online)

not expandable 256 GB / 12 GB

512 GB / 12 GB

1 TB / 12 GB (online)

not expandable Software Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1 Android 11 with One UI 4.0 Rear camera Main: 50 MP | OIS | Dual Pixel AF | f/1.8 | Pixel size: 1.0 μm

50 MP | OIS | Dual Pixel AF | f/1.8 | Pixel size: 1.0 μm Ultra-wide: 12 MP | FOV: 123° | f/2.2 | Pixel size: 1.12 μm

12 MP | FOV: 123° | f/2.2 | Pixel size: 1.12 μm Telephoto: 10 MP | OIS | PDAF | f/2.4 | PIxel size 1.0 μm Main: 12 MP | OIS | Dual Pixel AF | f/1.8 | Pixel size: 1.8 μm

12 MP | OIS | Dual Pixel AF | f/1.8 | Pixel size: 1.8 μm Ultra-wide: 12 MP | FOV: 123° | f/2.2 | Pixel size: 1.12 μm

12 MP | FOV: 123° | f/2.2 | Pixel size: 1.12 μm Telephoto: 12 MP | OIS | PDAF | f/2.4 | PIxel size 1.0 μm Front camera Outdoor : 10 MP | f/2.2 | Pixel size: 1.12 μm

: 10 MP | f/2.2 | Pixel size: 1.12 μm Indoor / Under-display: 4 MP | f/1.8 | pixel size: 2.9 μm Outdoor : 10 MP | f/2.2 | Pixel size: 1.22 μm

: 10 MP | f/2.2 | Pixel size: 1.22 μm Indoor / Under display: 4 MP | f/1.8 | pixel size: 2.0 μm Battery 4,400 mAh | Quick-Charging with 25 watts 4,400 mAh | Quick-Charging with 25 watts Connectivity 5G | WLAN 802.11 a/b/g | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 5G | WLAN 802.11 a/b/g | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 IP certification IPX8 IPX8 Colors Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige

Online exclusive: Burgundy Phantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver Price (RRP on release day) $1,799

$1,919

$2,159 $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - To the review

$1,799

$1,899 Rating Not yet rated

On August 10 at 9AM ET, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 models as part of its Unpacked event. In addition, there was the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. In this article, however, we want to zero in on the Z Fold 4 and compare the powerful foldable to its predecessor.

Jump to:

Important: While we were able to test the Galaxy Z Fold 3 extensively, we only had the Z Fold 4 for a hands-on so far. In this comparison, we therefore focus on the spec sheets and, in the case of the Z Fold 4, on the first expressions from Samsung's hands-on session.

Display and case

To distinguish the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 from its predecessor, it is best to simply put the phones on top of each other. The new model has become minimally smaller with the same display size. The weight has also been reduced from 271 grams to 263 grams. However, both figures will not really be noticeable in everyday use. The differences that you can see in the table are too small for that.

At first glance, the Z Fold 4 hardly differs from its predecessor. / © NextPit

There is nothing new to report about the displays. When opened, you still benefit from a brilliant 7.6-inch AMOLED display with a smooth refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. To save energy, this can be adjusted down to 1 hertz. This is only possible up to 48 hertz for the outer display. The outer screen still measures 6.2 inches.

What Samsung has improved even more is the smartphone's robustness. Although the water resistance is still only certified according to IPX8, more resistant glass is used. The outer casing of the Z Fold 4 is made of Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the inside is made of Ultra-Thin-Glass, which is supposed to be 20% more scratch-resistant. Good news for the durability of the phone.

Here again for comparison: The Galaxy Z Fold 3. / © NextPit

Performance and connectivity

While the storage configurations of Samsung's most expensive foldable have remained the same with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 or 512 gigabytes of internal storage, a new heart beats in the Z Fold 4. As expected, it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is manufactured in the modern 4-nanometer process and is currently the most powerful processor for Android phones.

The connectivity has remained the same: There is 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.2. In short, the Z Fold 4 has become faster and should handle multitasking as well as mobile games even better. However, the new hardware is not a must-have.

Cameras

More exciting is the new camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. I chose the singular here on purpose—because Samsung only replaced the wide-angle camera on the back. It now has a sensor with 50 megapixels, which is again optically image-stabilized and behind the same f/1.8 lens. The pixel size shrinks as a result. However, Samsung could improve the quality thanks to pixel binning.

The cameras have been slightly improved - but there are no big changes. / © NextPit

Otherwise, the camera setup is the same. Ultra-wide-angle pictures are taken with 12 megapixels, and the same is true for telephoto. One of the front cameras sits under the display, resolves with four megapixels and is covered by a coarse pixel layer. Samsung has improved the hiding game a bit and the camera is virtually invisible when not in use. Cool, but not quite as magical as in the Redmagic 7 Pro!

Software

With Android 12L, Samsung switches to the specialized tablet version of Android for the software. At market launch, this should be the latest operating system in combination with One UI 4.1.1, which you get without participating in beta programs. With exclusive foldable functions, you can use a new start bar as well as extended multitasking functions for more productivity.

The guarantee of software updates is Samsung-typical breathtaking. You'll get four major Android updates and five years of security updates. Since the Z Fold 4 is newer, you'll also get a year longer of updates—but that's just due to time.

Battery and Quick Charging

There is still disillusionment when it comes to quick charging. While the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which I recently tested, charges with 67 watts despite the foldable display, Samsung still only charges with 25 watts. The battery capacity of 4,400 milliampere hours has also remained the same. You can transfer the runtimes of the predecessor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if you use it. Wireless charging is also on board!

Price and availability

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 will go on sale on August 26 in Grey Green, Beige and Phantom Black color variants. You will pay $1,799 for the cheapest 256 GB variant, 512 gigabytes are available for $1,919 and online you can also grab the 1 TB version with a bold $2,159 on the price tag. Only the 512 GB version has changed in price. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256 GB storage can already be found for $1,199.99 at Amazon.

Conclusion

Never change a running system or lack of innovation—depending on how well-disposed you are towards the manufacturer Samsung, you can sum up this comparison. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers minimal updates, which are rather a development of the times. Samsung (hopefully) reserves big innovations or ventures for later models in its Z Fold series.

So if you read this comparison on the display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you won't need to invest a small car price in a new phone again. However, if you want to enter the world of foldables, buying the Z Fold 4 is clearly recommended. This is mainly due to the performance advantage and the better future-proofing, which is especially relevant for expensive smartphones.

And now to you: What is your opinion about Samsung's update of its foldable series? Does it make sense or could the manufacturer have saved the Z Fold 4? Write it down in the comments!