Will the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Surpass Expectations? New Benchmarks Revealed

Even though it's smaller and folds, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) is the best among flippable phones, thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. A recent test shows that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also fast, using a new processor that keeps up this high performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 graphics benchmark

As spotted in the Geekbench repository, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with codename SM-F741U runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC as evident by the 'pineapple' moniker given to the motherboard and mentioned of Adreno 750 GPU. But the interesting part is how the device scored 15,050 on the graphics front, which is almost on par with Samsung's Galaxy S24 (review).

What we can make from this is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could receive an improved, or perhaps wider, cooling system inside the same as the entire Galaxy S24 lineup did. A larger vapor chamber cooling will logically compensate for the extra heat generated by the faster CPU and GPU in the chip.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 benchmark confirms it is as speedy and capable as the Galaxy S24 series/ © Geekbench

While the listed device is configured with an 8 GB RAM, it was reported before that Samsung could offer a variant with 12 GB of RAM. Hence, the actual benchmark score from this variant might come out higher.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs and features

Apart from the new chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to feature a 3,887 mAh battery which would be advertised as 4,000 mAh. That's considerably a modest jump from the Galaxy Z Flip 5's typical rated juice at 3,700 mAh, and would help deliver a few hours of running time. Plus, a suite of generative AI features should also debut on the foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 shown with the same cover display as the Z Flip 5. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

Concerning the build and design, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might also take advantage of a sturdier type of foldable displays called “Iron Flex”. Additionally, a speculation of a larger cover display is swirling, although there are no concrete evidence to support this claim.

Samsung's next Unpacked event is eagerly anticipated to happen in July where the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be made official. The Galaxy Watch 7 in three models and Galaxy Ring are expected to be announced at the same event.

Are you buying any of Samsung's foldable phones this year? Which are you picking from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6? Let us know in the comment section.