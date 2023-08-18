Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 May Finally See a Major Camera Boost

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 debuted with a 12 MP primary rear camera which has been the same resolution since the original Galaxy Z Flip. However, Samsung may be finally looking to upgrade this particular sensor on next year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 according to a fresh report.

Except for the sensor area and focal view, the 12 MP on Samsung's current clamshell foldable has not received major change in megapixel count. While this setup provides more than decent image quality like seen in our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, there are cases that the lower resolution isn't much helpful when shooting in low light and using zoom. But this could change on the device's successor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera specs

As cited by Dutch publication Galaxy Club, Samsung is said to be testing a 50 MP main sensor on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The camera could be the same component fitted on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S22 and was eventually carried over to their respective successors, which are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy S23 (review), respectively.

At the same time, it's unknown whether the there are planned changes for the other cameras besides the wide sensor. The secondary ultrawide and selfie sensors of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are notably unchanged for years too. Hence, it would be safe to say there are could be improvements on these snappers.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's triple camera is composed of a 50 MP main shooter, which is the same sensor as its predecessor. / © nextpit

After all, it would be unsurprising if Samsung is eventually giving its clamshell series the much-needed upgrade in the camera department after focusing on improving the form factor this year.

In addition to the camera, details about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 remain scarce. However, the obvious could include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset taking the helm. Perhaps, the foldable could also take advantage of the rumored stacked battery, enabling for a thinner design but with bigger battery juice.

What other features and specs would you like to see most from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6? Feel free to share those thoughts in the comments.