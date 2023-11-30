Samsung to Fix One Big Foldable Mistake on the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) a few months ago, with their successors not expected until in the second half of 2024. However, rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are starting to pick up steam. The latest report indicates that Samsung might fix one of the major mistakes in its foldable catalog – the display.

Prolific leaker and analyst Ross Young has shared his forecast about Samsung's unannounced next-gen flagship devices over on X (formerly Twitter). According to him, both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature larger foldable and cover displays than their predecessors, which have been little changed, particularly with the latter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 display

The consultant only elaborated the details on the clamshell model. Mainly, Samsung is incorporating a 3.9-inch outside touch display on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with unknown ratio and resolution, which is a notable increase from the current 3.5-inch screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It should be noted that Samsung already made the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display a lot wider than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Z Flip 5 inner display is a beauty, but also has its downsides. / © nextpit

It's unclear what will be the new internal or foldable screen for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, though. The current 6.7-inch screen estate has been unchanged since from the original Galaxy Z Flip that was launched in 2020. An increase in the panel size would likely add a welcome improvement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it is likely that Young refers to a wider cover screen with a comparable aspect ratio as to the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra. This will apparently ditch the unusual tall ratio from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung's previous book-folding models.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a cover screen with a taller aspect ratio. / © nextpit

At the same time, a new external ratio on the outside means the inner foldable screen would also need to adapt to the different form. So, perhaps this suggests the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6 might offer a shorter yet wider display, like on the Google Pixel Fold (review).

Unfortunately, Young didn't disclose anything about the existing prominent display crease on both the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. This leaves us hoping that the Koreans could at least consider reducing the amount of crease on these foldable smartphones, which would be on par with the level of the OnePlus Open (review) or Huawei Mate X3 (review).

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 having larger displays? Would you wish to see a different aspect ratio? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.