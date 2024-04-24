Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE May Get More RAM and a Dated Chip

Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 that are widely expected to arrive this July, Samsung might diversify the two foldable smartphone lines by launching Fan Edition models and perhaps a more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' as well. Now, a new listing has emerged which suggests the existence of the cheaper Z Flip 6 entry.

Is this the Samsung's Fan Edition Galaxy Z Flip 6?

In Geekbench's website (via SamMobile), a benchmark result belonging to an unknown Samsung Galaxy device bearing the model number SM-F741U was spotted. Based on what we know, the number is associated with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 which already appeared on the same site prior.

What makes it interesting is how the handset features an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC as suggested by the “kalama” codename of the motherboard. Conversely, the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip uses the “pineapple” moniker for its motherboard. The device is configured to feature 12 GB of RAM, which is a notable step up from the 8 GB RAM of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review).

Early third-party Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders reveal of almost the same clamshell foldable design as its predecessor. / © On Leaks

Right now, the listing could indicate Samsung is testing a Galaxy Z Flip 6 variant that is equipped with the dated Snapdragon chipset in addition to the standard Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a newer chip. It could also mean this is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE model with downgraded specifications rumored earlier.

However, we can't brush off the fact that the listing could have been modified to make it resemble the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, making it a red herring.

An alleged benchmark of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 enlisted with a dated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12 GB RAM. / © Geekbench

Based on the benchmark though, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 powered by this processor and memory scored 1,794 and 4,486 points which are slightly below compared to the average values from last year's Galaxy S23. The differences could be the result of a smaller cooling system in the foldable handset.

Samsung is expected to unveil its foldable smartphones at its next Unpacked event on July 10. The event is said to take place in France, but there could be a separate event in the US. Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatch and Galaxy Ring should also debut as well.

What is your guess concerning this listed Galaxy Z Flip 6 equipped with the dated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? Do you think this is the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE? Let us know your answers in the comments.