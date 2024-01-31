Hot topics

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Could Fix Flip 5's Biggest Flaw

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Although everyone's attention is on the newly released Samsung Galaxy S24 series, rumors about the upcoming foldable phones of the Koreans continue to make waves, albeit at the sideline. Particularly, a new report is now alleging that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could receive a major upgrade in its battery, possibly fixing one of the biggest shortcomings of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review), which is a middling battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's bigger battery

Reliable source and insider Galaxy Club has shared insights on the increased battery size of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to the outlet, the unannounced clamshell foldable sports a rated battery capacity of 3887 mAh which is advertised at 4000 mAh. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets a 3591 mAh cell or equivalent to 3700 mAh as a typical rating. Hence, we're looking for a 300 mAh difference.

While the increased value is modest, this would still help stretch the Galaxy Z Flip 6's endurance into a few hours more of screen time over its predecessor. You can also consider the planned software optimizations on the skinned One UI along with a more efficient chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, to squeeze out more precious juice eventually.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a new hinge that results into a fully flat folded panels. / © nextpit

Other worthy changes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Beyond the battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to receive significant improvements in other sections. It was previously reported that the cover display will be enlarged to 3.9-inch from the current 3.5-inch size on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Furthermore, the main folding screen is said to tout of a more durable “IronFlex” panel that should add more folding times.

Elsewhere, Samsung was rumored to upgrade the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 12 MP main camera to a 50 MP shooter, which is presumed to the same sensor found on the Galaxy S24 (review) and Samsung's other mid-ranger camera phones. The 12 MP ultrawide sensor is likely to be retained.

With what we know, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 should also get the new Galaxy AI features that debuted on the Galaxy S24 trio. Namely, these include the new Circle to Search, live translation, summarization, and generative photo editing, among others.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy XR and Galaxy Ring launch date

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in August last year, so it appears the Galaxy Flip 6 is positioned to be made official sometime in the same month this year. In addition to the new foldable devices, Samsung may also announce its high-end Galaxy VR/MR headset that will rival Apple's Vision Pro. And perhaps the Galaxy Ring tracker may be fully introduced as well.

What do you wish to see most from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 aside from the bigger battery capacity? Should Samsung also improve the overall build of the handset? Tell us with your suggestions in the comments.

Source: Galaxy Club

