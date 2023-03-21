Galaxy Z Flip 5's Leaked Specs Hint of Exciting Upgrades Than The Fold 5

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit oppo find n2 flip hands on folded
© NextPit

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 might offer more exciting upgrades than its bigger Galaxy Z Fold 5 sibling based on the latest leaks. At the same time, it has been revealed that the two folding smartphones might rely on the same overclocked processor as found in the Galaxy S23.

Courtesy of IceUniverse, the prolific leaker has forecasted the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to arrive with a 3.4-inch external screen in a square aspect ratio. This detail also gives weight to the previous rumor. The size is a drastic increase over the Galaxy Z Flip 4's miniscule 1.9-inch panel. It would also place the Galaxy Z Flip 5's display as larger than Oppo's Find N2 Flip at 3.26-inches.

The proven tipster adds that Samsung's other foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, will get a 6.2-inch external screen and unchanged from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review). Instead, the full-folding flagship will only benefit from the new teardrop hinge, which makes it more compact. Basically, the resulting dimensions are about 13mm in total thickness over the 15.8mm of its predecessor along with a 0.2mm narrower profile and a few grams lighter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
When opened at 90 degrees, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be used for video calls without the need for a tripod. / © NextPit

Furthermore, Samsung is reportedly utilizing the same component on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well. This will subsequently reduce the crease on both devices and allow the two panels on each to be folded flat. Additionally, the hinge will give the clamshell thinner bezels.

The processor of the two devices is tipped to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Presumably, this is an overclocked version of the chip, which is similar to the Galaxy S23 we reviewed. The source has not divulged or confirmed why it won't be the unannounced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be officially revealed in August. Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) could also debut alongside the refreshed Galaxy Watch 6 series. Likewise, which of these upcoming Samsung hardware you are excited to see the most?

Source: Twitter/u/IceUniverse

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing