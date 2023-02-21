Samsung may finally upgrade the Galaxy Z Flip 5's display

The last three generations of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series only saw minor exterior changes made. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 featured a 1.9-inch cover screen which was miniscule compared to the Oppo Find N2 Flip or Motorola Razr 2022 . However, we have heard whispers of that scenario finally changing in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In the past few years, Samsung has been introducing really minor hardware upgrades for its foldable offerings that helped other brands outpace the South Koreans. For instance, Oppo introduced a custom Flexion hinge that resulted in a less pronounced display crease. The Chinese company also made the cover screen of its Find N2 Flip wider, enabling it to squeeze in more content.

According to well-known tipster IceUniverse, Samsung will include a more generous cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The leaker did not provide an exact display specification but touted that the size would be wider than the Find N2 Flip's 3.26-inch measurement. If it were to materialize, this could translate to a display area that is almost double that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (review), but the final size could also depend on the aspect ratio.

Motorola Razr 2022's cover display versus the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. / © NextPit

As for how Samsung could possibly utilize such a cover display, it will likely introduce an updated software interface such as new widgets to support the new dimensions. Similar to Find N2 Flip's cover display, additional texts can be fitted, removing the extra step of unfolding the device if you just want to preview the content.

Apart from the increased secondary display size, Samsung is also rumored to adopt a teardrop-shaped hinge on its next-gen foldable. This is expected to reduce the crease on the folding screen and allows the panels to be flat when folded. However, it is unclear if both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 are going to share the same component.

