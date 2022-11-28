Cyber Monday bundle: Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 + Buds Pro 25% off

I'm not going to lie: This is not the Galaxy Z Flip 4 's best price ever, but it's still a great deal. If you are looking for a foldable smartphone, the Z Flip 4 in a bundle with the Galaxy Buds Pro is available today with a $300 discount on Amazon. This offer is part of the Cyber Monday extravaganza .

Since the beginning of the discount season, Amazon has listed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with an attractive pricing in all configurations. Last week, the store offered 28% off on the 256 GB variant, bringing the clamshell to $759 from $1059. This was the all-time lowest price ever recorded for the Z Flip 4.

However, Amazon has a new deal today: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB) in a bundle with the Galaxy Buds Pro can be currently purchased for $899.99.

Why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a popular foldable

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a compact form factor compared to the bulky Galaxy Z Fold 4. And despite Samsung keeping the very pocketable size, it still made the device more robust, thanks to an improved hinge and tougher glass. And unlike many foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has IPX8 dust and water resistance as extra protection.

At the center of the device is a fast and beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen coupled with a useful secondary display measured at 1.9-inch at the front. According to Samsung, the inner display is more durable than its predecessor. Likewise, each side houses a camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's stronger hinge and display / © NextPit

As we noted in our review, the battery capacity of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is bigger than it's predecessor's. At the same time, the efficient and powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip helps provide a much better battery life. Lastly, faster wireless charging is also a welcome addition.

The Galaxy Buds Pro offer ANC and are water-resistant. Samsung added the Phantom Black version in to the bundle, and in order to work with your Samsung device, the earbuds require Bluetooth connection. To get to know more about the device, I suggest you to read our Galaxy Buds Pro review.

This offer is good until supplies last. So, it's better to act fast! Do you love to see more foldable offers? Let us know in the comment section.