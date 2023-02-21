Zooming made easy: A guide to the Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) camera controls

Among the notable features that Samsung shipped to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series through an update last month was the remote camera zoom. Basically, it allows zooming in or out using the watch's remote camera controller app. NextPit shows you the step-by-step guide on how to use zooming on a Samsung smartwatch .

Samsung's watches already come with a remote camera function. However, the controls are limited to taking still photos and videos at a fixed view of your camera phone. It's only this year that Samsung introduced zooming capabilities.

Which Galaxy Watch models are supported by camera zoom control

Through an over-the-air software update that was released in January 2023, the pinch-to-zoom and slide-to-zoom features were added to the Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) and Galaxy Watch 4 (Classic). Samsung has not confirmed if older watches, especially the Galaxy Watch 3, will also receive a similar zooming capability. Here are the current devices that support the new camera zoom controls:

Which One UI version gets the camera zoom control

Updating your Galaxy smartwatch is not enough to successfully take advantage of the zoom control. Samsung notes that your Galaxy phone should run on the One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS or later version of Samsung's operating system. Below is a list of Galaxy devices that are already running or can be upgraded to the latest One UI:

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 / Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Galaxy Z Flip 3

Method 1: How to use pinch-to-zoom on a Galaxy Watch

There are two ways to use the zoom function when remote controlling a Galaxy camera phone using a Galaxy Watch. The first method presented below is the pinch-to-zoom gesture. As the name implies, you can maneuver right on the watch's screen.