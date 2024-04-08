First-ever Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Smartwatch Leaked

Apart from the flagship Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatch series that is said to be consisted of three models, Samsung has been rumored to launch an even cheaper Galaxy Watch in 2024. It was first believed that this will be a refresh version of the base Galaxy Watch 4, but now a report indicates this could be dubbed as the first-ever FE branded Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE model numbers

As discovered in the trademark filing by Android Headlines, the upcoming smartwatch is named as the Galaxy Watch FE. It added that it will be launched in three different models with numbers under SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N. These numbers are associated as global, USA, and South Korea variants, respectively.

Even more interesting is that the Galaxy Watch 4 carried a number of SM-R860 back when it was launched in 2021. Therefore, it suggested that the Galaxy Watch FE would end up as a repackaged entry from the 2021 Galaxy Watch model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE specifications and price

Not much known about in the hardware section of the Galaxy Watch FE. However, with the FE branding, it is expected it would share most of the build and design as the Galaxy Watch 4. Additionally, Samsung could equip it with the latest Exynos processor and improved biometric sensors at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features biometric sensors for heart rate, body composition, and blood pressure monitoring / © NextPit

In the software front, the Fan Edition Galaxy smartwatch will possibly run on the newer version of Wear OS 4. If we're lucky, it will also be seeing the same extended software policy as the premium counterpart model.

There is no word yet on how much the Galaxy Watch FE will be priced. But it is safe to say it will be positioned above the Galaxy Fit 3 smart tracker that retails for $80 if Samsung really want to capture the smartwatch segment between $100 to $200.

As for the launch, Samsung is heavily anticipated to hold the next Unpacked event in July where the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 will be announced. And if that to happen, it will be a fully loaded announcement, although there's still a chance we might be seeing the Galaxy Watch FE introduced in a later date.

Do you think it will be logical for a Fan Edition and cheaper Galaxy Watch model? At what price point will it make it a compelling purchase? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.