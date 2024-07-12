Wireless charging has been a key feature in the Galaxy smartwatches , and Samsung tries to bring some enhancements with each new generation. However, with the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, it appears Samsung has indulged in a rare downgrade on the flexibility of wireless charging on these models.

A user named JordyV27 found a support page (via SamMobile) that explained how you can wirelessly charge the new Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

Why wireless chargers won't work with Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have a new underside glass design to fit the new bioactive sensor. Because of this, the charging coils inside these watches are placed farther from the back glass, increasing the distance between the coils and the charger.

While the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra feature almost the same convex form underneath, the provisions for the sensors and contacts have different layouts, which explains the incompatibility.

The new BioActive sensor offers a multitude of new LEDs, and it's available on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7 variants. / © nextpit

As noted by Samsung, charging the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra via wireless power-sharing or reverse wireless charging on smartphones and charging pads that offer this feature won't work. Although these smartwatches can still be charged using previous Galaxy Watch wireless chargers, Samsung said charging speeds will be slower and will result in higher heat generation.

The Galaxy Watch7 series has a new rear sensor design to improve sensor accuracy over previous models. As a result, it is possible to assess health-related data points that were not previously supported as well as take more reliable measurements during prolonged or specialized exercises.

To that end, Samsung recommends the use of custom wireless chargers that come with these Galaxy smartwatches or specially designed chargers.

Amusingly, though, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are compatible with the Qi standard while the previous Galaxy Watch 6 (review) isn't. Hence, it's likely third party charging accessories adhering to the standard would be offered in the future, offering more options for users eventually.

How do you charge your smartwatch? Do you use proprietary chargers to refill its juice? We want to hear your suggestions.