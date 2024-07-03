We already know that Samsung is announcing the new Galaxy Watch 7 at its Unpacked event next week , and now, we're starting to learn some vital features of the smartwatch ahead of the event. Among these include a new tool to read signs of diabetes, heart attack, and stroke, which could debut with the new Galaxy smartwatch .

Similar to how the supposed tracking features of the Galaxy Ring have been discovered, Android Authority has managed to reveal upcoming new Galaxy Watch features hidden on the Samsung Health app.

A Galaxy Watch feature that warns users for signs of heart attacks

Coming as a new section in the app, there is a new feature called AGEs index. The verbiage described it to measure a user's metabolic health and provide an overview of the biological aging process. The latter comes in an index score, which is a reading done periodically rather than on the spot.

It further mentioned that a Galaxy Watch will be able to read your AGE compounds which refers to advanced glycation end-products. This means that as you age and with unfit lifestyles, the more AGE compounds your body is produced. Plus, the higher your AGE compounds, the higher risks for diseases like diabetes and life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks and stroke to happen.

Galaxy Watch 7 could feature a new AGEs index to tell your metabolic health / © Android Authority, edit by nextpit

Since these compounds are in your blood flow, it's possible to monitor them through conventional biometric technologies used in existing wearables. This is how the Galaxy Watch could be proved useful in telling if there are signs and if you are at risk for any of the conditions.

While it's not immediately confirmed which Galaxy Watch models will support this feature, previous leaks and seen in renders that the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have a new set of biometric sensors. Hence, this could hint that the company is bringing new set of health and fitness tracking capabilities, including the AGEs index.

At the same time, it is likely the AGEs index tracking will be exclusive to these new smartwatches, but it's possible that the Koreans might find a way to enable a comparable feature to Galaxy Watch 6 (review) and older models.

Continuous glucose monitoring on the Galaxy Watch?

In the same app, the publication also saw a new Continuous glucose monitoring section. However, there are no available details included that explains what the feature is all about.

It's safe to say that this will be an option to enter your blood sugar level obtained from a separate standalone glucose monitoring device, with the data likely to be interpolated with the feature for a more accurate reading.

What are your thoughts about these new Galaxy Watch features? Are intending to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 7? Let us know in the comments.