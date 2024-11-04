Hot topics

We consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to be the best smartwatch for most Android users especially if you have a Galaxy phone to pair with it. Right now, it is on sale on Amazon, falling to a new record low price of $251 from $329 for the 44 MM GPS model of the Galaxy Watch in green finish, slashing its price by 24 percent.

For a similar size and connectivity feature, the silver colorway is also discounted by 21 percent, which brings it to $251. That's still a massive and rare reduction.

Why we recommend buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

While Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (review) is not the most high-end smartwatch offering from the company, it has a few key advantages to the pricier Ultra model apart from the price. For example, it's lighter and more compact, making it comfortable to wear in longer sessions including in sleep. Elsewhere, you get a bright circular AMOLED screen and military-grade build with a 50-meter water resistance.

Likewise, it has core features similar to the Ultra, such as a more accurate BioActive sensor. This enables enhanced wellness tracking and new features like sleep apnea and AGEs index that tell how fit or prone are you to risks of critical illnesses like stroke. In addition, there are other advanced tracking tools like blood pressure monitoring and ECG.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with the Galaxy Buds 3
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is powered by a faster processor but its exterior is almost unchanged. / © nextpit

There's also a faster and more capable Exynos W1000 chipset which brings improved processor performance for a smoother experience. The chip also offers AI-powered functions such as customizable workouts. Other upgrades are a bigger storage at 32 GB and a more precise GPS.

A minor gripe is that the silicon doesn't help extend the battery in the Galaxy Watch 7. Regardless, the endurance is above average, lasting a few days with all features enabled. Additionally, wireless charging via power share is also ditched to accommodate the new sensor.

Do you prefer the look of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7? Would you be buying one now that it's cheaper? Let us know in the comments.

Top Smartwatches of 2024:

  Best overall iOS Best for outdoors iPhone Best budget-friendly iOS Best value-for-money Best overall Android Best Android alternative Ultimate fitness tracking Best for runners Best battery life Best compact size
Product
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Amazfit Balance
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Forerunner 965
Withings ScanWatch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2
Image Apple Watch Series 9 Product Image Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image Amazfit Balance Product Image Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Product Image Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Product Image Garmin Forerunner 965 Product Image Withings ScanWatch 2 Product Image Google Pixel Watch 2 Product Image
Review
Review: Apple Watch Series 9
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Apple Watch SE (2022)
Review: Amazfit Balance
Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Review: Garmin Forerunner 965
Review: Withings ScanWatch 2
Review: Google Pixel Watch 2
Offers*
