We consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to be the best smartwatch for most Android users especially if you have a Galaxy phone to pair with it. Right now, it is on sale on Amazon, falling to a new record low price of $251 from $329 for the 44 MM GPS model of the Galaxy Watch in green finish, slashing its price by 24 percent.

For a similar size and connectivity feature, the silver colorway is also discounted by 21 percent, which brings it to $251. That's still a massive and rare reduction.

Why we recommend buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

While Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (review) is not the most high-end smartwatch offering from the company, it has a few key advantages to the pricier Ultra model apart from the price. For example, it's lighter and more compact, making it comfortable to wear in longer sessions including in sleep. Elsewhere, you get a bright circular AMOLED screen and military-grade build with a 50-meter water resistance.

Likewise, it has core features similar to the Ultra, such as a more accurate BioActive sensor. This enables enhanced wellness tracking and new features like sleep apnea and AGEs index that tell how fit or prone are you to risks of critical illnesses like stroke. In addition, there are other advanced tracking tools like blood pressure monitoring and ECG.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is powered by a faster processor but its exterior is almost unchanged. / © nextpit

There's also a faster and more capable Exynos W1000 chipset which brings improved processor performance for a smoother experience. The chip also offers AI-powered functions such as customizable workouts. Other upgrades are a bigger storage at 32 GB and a more precise GPS.

A minor gripe is that the silicon doesn't help extend the battery in the Galaxy Watch 7. Regardless, the endurance is above average, lasting a few days with all features enabled. Additionally, wireless charging via power share is also ditched to accommodate the new sensor.

