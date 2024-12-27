Hot topics

Samsung's More Powerful Galaxy Watch 7 is Up To 22% Off

© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 introduces cutting-edge features to monitor vital health metrics, including sleep apnea detection. If these sound like tools you'd like to try, the latest Wear OS smartwatch is now available on Amazon at discounts of up to 22%.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 (GPS) is currently priced at $234 for the green variant and $239 for the cream version—$65 and $60 off the regular $299 price. Keep in mind that these are US versions, so they come with a 1-year official warranty.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Launched in July, the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) boasts upgraded internals and enhanced health and fitness tools. It is powered by the faster and more efficient Exynos W1000 processor, which delivers improved performance without sacrificing battery life. The watch also features 2GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, offering plenty of space for apps and music.

One of the standout features is the enhanced bioactive sensor, which provides more accurate readings for heart rate and body composition. The sensor also monitors AGEs (Advanced Glycation End-products), giving you insights into metabolic health and biological aging. Additional health tools include blood pressure monitoring, on-demand ECG readings, and AI-powered sleep tracking for more comprehensive data.

A Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 displayed in a box with a blue and white strap showing a digital watch face.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is made from reinforced aluminum chassis and has sapphire glass protection on its AMOLED display. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Watch 7 maintains its familiar circular design but in a lightweight and slim aluminum build, making it comfortable to wear for long periods, including during sleep. It features a sharp and vibrant 1.3-inch OLED display protected by sapphire crystal, and it is MIL-STD-810H compliant with 50-meter water resistance, ensuring durability.

Running on Wear OS 5, the watch offers exclusive features such as a redesigned app viewer, detailed running metrics, and new watch faces. The software is optimized to enhance battery life and overall performance, providing a seamless user experience.

If you're planning to make the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 part of your health journey in 2024, these discounts present a great opportunity. What are your thoughts on this latest smartwatch? Let us know in the comments!

