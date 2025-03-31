Hot topics

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is wrapping up today, but there are still some solid smartwatch deals you might not want to miss. One standout offer is on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7, with the Bespoke Edition (40mm) dropping 25% in price. That means you can grab it for $239—a full $80 off its regular price.

This deal applies to the GPS-only Cream variant of the standard Galaxy Watch, which comes with a stylish fabric band in Wine—a nice mix of function and fashion.

Why Consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

The Galaxy Watch 7 (review) builds on the Galaxy Watch 6 with some meaningful refinements. It keeps the classic circular design but features a tougher aluminum frame. Samsung has also retained the rugged durability with IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification, and 50-meter waterproofing, making it a great choice for outdoor adventures and water activities.

The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is super bright, hitting 2,000 nits, and is protected by sapphire crystal for extra durability. That means crisp, clear visuals even in direct sunlight.

Close-up of the underside of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, showing sensors and details.
The BioActive sensor uses light signals to record various metrics. And it's more accurate than before! / © nextpit

The biggest upgrades are under the hood. The Exynos W1000 penta-core processor is a big step up from the previous model’s dual-core chip, making navigation smoother and more responsive. You’ll notice faster app launches and a more stable overall experience. Despite the extra power, battery life still lasts more than a day, and storage has doubled to 32GB, giving you more room for apps and offline music.

Samsung has upgraded the BioActive sensor for more accurate health and fitness tracking. New features include AI-powered custom workouts, advanced sleep tracking, and an energy score, alongside important tools like sleep apnea detection. Runners and cyclists will also benefit from dual-frequency GPS, which improves location accuracy for outdoor workouts.

Which Galaxy Watch 7 feature stands out to you the most? Would you grab one at this price? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

