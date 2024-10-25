Hot topics

Wear OS 5 Update: These New Features Are Coming to Galaxy Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Standard model
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Following the launch of the One UI 6 Watch Beta program in June, Samsung has now rolled out the stable version of the software. This update, based on Wear OS 5, will initially be released for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Unfortunately, there's no exact timeline as to when it will be available for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4.

With the release of the stable One UI 6 Watch, Samsung announced the end of the Beta program, with no further updates for enrolled beta users. Those who updated their Galaxy Watch 6 (review) will automatically return to the stable program.

The One UI 6 Watch was first previewed in June and officially launched with the Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) and Galaxy Watch 7 in July.

What's New in the One UI 6 Watch

Redesigned Quick Panel and Improved Battery Life

This major update brings a redesigned quick panel that is more intuitive, featuring refreshed design elements and a new layout. The notification cards section has also been revamped for better readability, while the overall user interface uses updated fonts in apps and system menus.

Usability has seen enhancements as well, including a double-pinch gesture that lets users control the watch by tapping their index finger and thumb. This adds to an existing range of touch-free control options.

Profiles and modes have also been upgraded, now allowing users to trigger specific modes based on activity and location. In addition, Samsung has optimized the Always-on Display feature to improve battery life.

AI-Enabled Energy Score and Custom Routines

In the wellness section, Samsung introduced the new Energy Score feature to older Galaxy Watch models. Similar to the Readiness Score in Fitbit and Pixel watches, this AI-powered tool measures the user’s energy level and other metrics to provide a daily score from 1 to 100, indicating how prepared the body is for physical activity.

Samsung One UI 6 Watch update adds new Energy Score
Samsung One UI 6 Watch update adds Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score feature on Galaxy Watch / © Samsung

The One UI 6 Watch also offers enhanced sleep tracking, with more detailed sleep insights that include both heart rate and respiratory rate. Furthermore, Samsung added custom workout routines, allowing users to set goals for repetitions, sets, and calories burned.

New watch faces

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra come with new watch faces known as Spatial, Simple Digital, and Ultra Info Board. Owners of the Galaxy Watch 6 all the way to the Galaxy Watch 4 can access these new watch faces through the Galaxy Wear mobile app. For a more detailed explanation on how to personalize your Galaxy Watch with these dynamic wallpapers, do explore our comprehensive guide.

Compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch Models for One UI 6 Watch

In addition to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, the One UI 6 Watch is compatible with the following Galaxy Watch models:

  • Galaxy Watch Ultra
  • Galaxy Watch 7
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
  • Galaxy Watch 6
  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
  • Galaxy Watch 5
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
  • Galaxy Watch 4

Are you using a Galaxy Watch 6? Have you received the update yet? Share which new features and additions you've discovered!

Source: Reddit

