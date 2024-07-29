Samsung recently refreshed its Galaxy smartwatch lineup , which means you can upgrade your old smartwatch or take advantage of the huge discount offered for the previous generation. If you're particularly in the latter side, then it might be the best time to pick up the Galaxy Watch 6 right now after it was reduced by $104 at Amazon, dropping it to $225.

That price is technically the record-low we've seen for the 44 mm GPS variant that comes in silver. You can also have the graphite for slightly more at $229. Nonetheless, both prices are slightly lower from the new regular price we've been seeing lately.

Why buy the Galaxy Watch 6 over the new Galaxy Watch 7

Although the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) hit the scene last year, it still remains a popular Android smartwatch choice, for many good reasons. At the exterior, it has the same form and design as the newer Galaxy Watch 7, with a round 1.5-inch AMOLED display wrapped in an aluminum chassis. Even better, it's slightly thinner than its successor while sporting a MIL-STD-810H rating and 50-meter waterproofing.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly larger AMOLED display with extra heft. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch 6 is powered by a speedy Exynos 930 dual-core processor and paired with a large 2 GB of RAM. Its battery capacity measures 425 mAh which gives you a solid few days of usage. This is complemented by wireless charging and the smartwatch itself can be charged using reverse wireless charging using smartphones, which has notably been removed from the new generation.

More importantly, the Galaxy Watch 6 also added a temperature sensor that enhances tracking of vitals like menstrual cycle for women. The smartwatch also features ECG and blood pressure level monitoring on top of the basic continuous heart rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Samsung is also set to add more monitoring functionalities such as sleep apnea and a suite of Galaxy AI features through a software update.

Are you buying the Galaxy Watch 6 for this price? Do you think it is worth it? We want to hear your answers in the comments.