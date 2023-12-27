Hot topics

Buy Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 LTE at Near Record Low Price of $269

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and 6 Hands On Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're in the market for a smartwatch or fitness tracker that could help you achieve your fitness goals set in 2024, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 might be one of those incredible gear options. Over on Amazon, the LTE variant of the smartwatch has now fallen to $269, which is near the best price of $259 and still translates to a whooping 23 percent discount.

The deal covers the 40 mm case size of the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6, which you can pick in black or gold color. Similarly, the 43 mm is also on sale, dropping its price to $299 and saving you $80.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is popular among Android fans

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (review) was introduced in the scene this July and comes with numerous enhancements over the Galaxy Watch 5. It now offers a wider display at 1.3-inch (40 mm) but in more compact dimensions than its predecessor. The smartwatch also keeps the sapphire glass protection along with the premium and rugged build as it is military certified with IP68 rating.

There are notable internal hardware upgrades as well. The watch is equipped with a new Exynos W930 chipset, which delivers faster processing performance. It is paired with a large onboard storage at 2 GB, adding more space for your apps and music tracks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 sensors have remained the same as its predecessor. / © nextpit

Regarding the wellness tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 6 has a wide array of advanced sensors to monitor vital metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and period for women, among others. Plus, Samsung plans to activate more features in the future, including sleep apnea detection.

The only major gripe with the Galaxy Watch 6 is with the shorter battery life compared to the Watch 5. However, the actual battery endurance is still above average and could give you multiple days in a single charge. Likewise, there are ways you can extend the battery life by adjusting the settings on the watch.

What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 6 at this rate? Let us know your answers in the comments, and perhaps tell us if you want to see more smartwatch deals.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing