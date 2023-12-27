Buy Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 LTE at Near Record Low Price of $269

If you're in the market for a smartwatch or fitness tracker that could help you achieve your fitness goals set in 2024, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 might be one of those incredible gear options. Over on Amazon, the LTE variant of the smartwatch has now fallen to $269, which is near the best price of $259 and still translates to a whooping 23 percent discount.

The deal covers the 40 mm case size of the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6, which you can pick in black or gold color. Similarly, the 43 mm is also on sale, dropping its price to $299 and saving you $80.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is popular among Android fans

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (review) was introduced in the scene this July and comes with numerous enhancements over the Galaxy Watch 5. It now offers a wider display at 1.3-inch (40 mm) but in more compact dimensions than its predecessor. The smartwatch also keeps the sapphire glass protection along with the premium and rugged build as it is military certified with IP68 rating.

Want to learn a few Galaxy Watch 6 tricks? Read our Universal Gesture guide here.

There are notable internal hardware upgrades as well. The watch is equipped with a new Exynos W930 chipset, which delivers faster processing performance. It is paired with a large onboard storage at 2 GB, adding more space for your apps and music tracks.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 sensors have remained the same as its predecessor. / © nextpit

Regarding the wellness tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 6 has a wide array of advanced sensors to monitor vital metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and period for women, among others. Plus, Samsung plans to activate more features in the future, including sleep apnea detection.

The only major gripe with the Galaxy Watch 6 is with the shorter battery life compared to the Watch 5. However, the actual battery endurance is still above average and could give you multiple days in a single charge. Likewise, there are ways you can extend the battery life by adjusting the settings on the watch.

What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 6 at this rate? Let us know your answers in the comments, and perhaps tell us if you want to see more smartwatch deals.