You don't need to upgrade to the latest smartwatch especially if the older model still does the trick. So if you happen to be in the market for one, Samsung's standard Galaxy Watch 6 has dropped to a new low of $169 on Amazon this October Prime Day sale.

This translates to $160 or 48 percent off the original launch price of $329 for the GPS model of Galaxy Watch 6 in a 44 mm case size. And while it has been regularly discounted to $279 recently, you're still getting a sizeable $110 cut after all.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in 44 mm at a new best price of $169 from $329.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is worth it

The Galaxy Watch 6 (review) arrived last year and is considerably a refinement from its predecessor rather than an upgrade. Regardless, it's a smartwatch designed for all types of users, including those casual or fitness enthusiasts.

Last year's Galaxy smartwatch has a larger 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display that is bright and sharp. The panel is protected by sapphire glass while the entire aluminum chassis is military-grade certified and gets a 50-meter (IP68) water resistance. It's also slightly thinner than the Galaxy Watch 5, making it more comfortable on the wrist.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly larger AMOLED display with extra heft. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Watch 6 is equipped with an Exynos W930 processor that supports touch-free universal gestures like pinching and double pinching to do the basic controls. Plus, it has a larger RAM that enables quicker launching and switching between apps. Battery life on it is modest, lasting a couple of days in typical usage with always-on display enabled.

Like with the newer Galaxy Watch 7, its bioactive sensor provides continuous heart rate with irregular detection, ECG, and blood pressure level monitoring, among other wellness measurement tools. There's a temperature sensor for more accurate cycle prediction for women. Samsung is set to give it with sleep apnea feature to detect other critical illnesses.

What do you think of this deal? Would you like to see more smartwatch deals from us? Hit us in the comments with your answers.